BERLIN — Authorities say nine people have been injured in an explosion at a supermarket in southern Austria.
The Austria Press Agency reported that the blast Monday at the supermarket in St. Jodok am Brenner, between Innsbruck and the Italian border, set off a fire. The local rescue service said no one sustained life-threatening injuries.
The Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper said initial reports indicate that a worker may have drilled into a gas pipe.
