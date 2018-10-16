TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media say an explosion at a battery factory has injured 21 workers.
The official IRNA news agency says many of those injured in Tuesday's blast are in serious condition, and that several ambulances and a helicopter have been dispatched to the scene.
The semi-official ILNA news agency says the factory near the town of Aradan, some 125 kilometers (77 miles) southeast of Tehran, produces automotive and industrial batteries.
Industrial mishaps are relatively common in Iran, where aging plants have suffered from years of Western sanctions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: US border officials reiterate pot is illegal
The Latest on marijuana legalization in Canada. (all times local):
World
Turkish official: Police found evidence of Khashoggi slaying
Police searching the Saudi Consulate found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there, a high-level Turkish official said Tuesday, and authorities appeared ready to also search the nearby residence of the consul general after the diplomat left the country.
World
The Latest: UN wants 'credible' probe of Khashoggi case
The Latest on the disappearance of a Saudi writer who Turkish officials fear was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul (all times local):
World
Macron seeks new start in French govt reshuffle in TV speech
President Emmanuel Macron made a rare televised address Tuesday to reassure the French public that all was under control after a limited government reshuffle that followed a difficult summer.
World
EU official urges Britain's May to get creative on Brexit
The European Union largely abandoned hope of clinching a Brexit deal this month and a top EU official implored British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday to come up with "a new method of thinking" on the Irish border issue that has stumped negotiators for over a year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.