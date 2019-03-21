BEIJING — An explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China has killed six people and left 30 badly injured.
The city government of Yancheng in Jiangsu province says the blast occurred at an industrial park on Thursday. It says in a statement on its official social media account that the explosion originated at the Tianjiayi Chemical production facility and its cause was under investigation.
It said nearly 400 personnel and 86 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.
Video posted on state broadcaster CCTV's website shows huge plumes of smoke spewing from a factory building and spreading over the area.
Windows and garage doors appear to shatter at the moment of the blast.
