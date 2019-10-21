Two of the four Japanese aircraft carriers sunk in the Battle of Midway during World War II have been found at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington said Monday.

The wreckage of what appears to be the carrier Kaga was located last week, and that of the Akagi was found Sunday.

The Midway atoll that gave the June 1942 battle its name is about 1,400 miles northwest of Hawaii. The discoveries rank as one of the biggest underwater historical finds in years.

The ships were found in 17,000 feet of water by the Research Vessel Petrel, in conjunction with the Navy, and are part of an underwater exploration effort started by the late Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft. The Petrel is owned and operated by Allen's company Vulcan Inc.

The Petrel has been scouring the Pacific to locate and document World War II sunken ships and has found more than 30 vessels so far. Experts said they hope to find the other lost Japanese carriers, Soryu and Hiryu.

The Japanese navy was crippled by the loss of four aircraft carriers — all of which had been used in the attack on Pearl Harbor six months earlier. Hundreds of its planes and thousands of its sailors were also lost when the four ships went to the bottom.

U.S. code breakers had figured out that the enemy planned an attack on American-held Midway, and the Navy was able to ambush the Japanese force as it approached. The titanic battle that raged June 4-7 turned the tide of war in the Pacific theater. The climatic U.S. assault on the Japanese fleet was "the single most decisive aerial attack in naval history," according to historians Jonathan Parshall and Anthony Tully.

"The terrifying scream of the dive bombers reached me first, followed by the crashing explosion of a direct hit," Japanese Navy Capt. Mitsuo Fuchida, who was aboard Akagi during the U.S. attack, wrote after the war. "Looking about, I was horrified at the destruction that had been wrought in a matter of seconds," he remembered. "Reluctant tears streamed down my cheeks as I watched the fires spread … Climbing back to the bridge I could see that Kaga and Soryu had also been hit and were giving off heavy columns of black smoke. The scene was horrible to behold."

The wrecked carrier was abandoned and intentionally sunk by Japanese torpedoes. More than 250 men were lost.

With a "terrific underwater explosion," Akagi went down at 4:55 a.m., just before sunrise, on June 5, he wrote. The devastated Kagi, which had been hit at the same time as Akagi, was also abandoned. The carrier, "now a burning hulk, was wrenched by two terrific explosions before sinking," Fuchida wrote. "In this battle, 800 men of Kaga's crew," one third of her complement, "were lost."

Frank Thompson, a historian with the Naval History and Heritage Command who is aboard the Petrel, told the Associated Press: "We read about the battles, we know what happened. But when you see these wrecks on the bottom of the ocean … you kind of get a feel for what the real price is for war."