Kids can learn how to program robots, play chess, speak Chinese or dance hip-hop style, among other enrichment options.

Found 206 camps.

4-H Camp

Water recreation, arts & crafts, archery, team competitions, campfires & leadership experiences.

  • Website: z.umn.edu/Camps4H
  • Categories: Agencies
  • Price: $10 - $500
  • Dates: May 28 - Aug 21
  • Phone: 612-624-2116
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

AKA All Sports Summer Camp

A new sport and field trip each week with sport skill instruction and plenty of free play.

Adaptive Arts Social Skills Camp

Building Social Skills through the Arts! Drama, Script Writing, Improvisation

All Sports camp

The All Sports Camp strives to equip our campers with the tools to become better athletes and people

American Swedish Institute Day camps

Handcraft/Swedish Cooking & Culture Camps focus on Nordic traditions through handcraft and food.

  • Website: asimn.org
  • Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
  • Price: $250 - $360
  • Dates: Aug 10 - Aug 27
  • Phone: 612-871-4907
  • Types: Full day
  • Ages: 8 - 12
  • Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis

Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs Camp

Five-day, half-day music and choir camps with no audition required.

Animal Humane Society Summer Camp

Summer Camp is a five-day, animal-themed Day camps for kids entering grades 3-10.

Apprentice Camp

Experience 1900 life in election year - learn about government suffragettes & importance of voting.

Arboretum Day campss

Explore the Arboretum as you: Dig, Hike, Cook, Imagine, Plant, Grow, Learn, Create, Discover & Play!

Artistry Summer Art Camps

Week-long creative Day campss in pottery, glass, drawing, painting, mixed media, and more.

Athena Music & Leadership Camp

One-of-a-kind experience for female-identifying middle and high school band and orchestra students.

Avid4 Adventure

Our skilled instructors empower kids of all levels to paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors.

Bell Museum Summer Camps

Explore scientific passions and discover new interests through activities, and field trips and more!

  • Website: bellmuseum.umn.edu
  • Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
  • Price: $150 - $320
  • Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
  • Phone: 612-624-8866
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: Entering grades K - 8
  • Location: Bell Museum, St. Paul

Bridge the Gap Summer Camp

Academic, recreational, and social skills camps for K-12th graders with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Bulldog Hockey Camp

Youth hockey camp for all ages hosted at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, MN

Camp Ajawah

Provides a rustic camping experience. Activities: swimming, canoeing, family-style meals, campfires.

  • Website: ajawah.org
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $550
  • Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 14
  • Phone: 612-332-3421
  • Types: Half day, Overnight
  • Ages: 7 - 15
  • Location: Wyoming, MN, Wyoming

Camp Alpha

Explore the world of space, principles of flight, air powered and solid fuel powered rockets.

Camp Angel

Camp Angel is a summer camp for children who have or have had a parent or grandparent with cancer

Camp Bluewater

Build confidence & skills on a Northwoods Adventure Canoe Trip in the Chippewa National Forest.

Camp Bovey

Grow confidence, get curious, and make connections at a small, rustic campground with caring staff.

  • Website: esns.org/campbovey
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $223 - $795
  • Dates: Jun 29 - Aug 14
  • Phone: 612-781-6011
  • Types: Full day, Overnight
  • Ages: 6 - 16
  • Location: Wisconsin, Gordon

Camp Cherith

We are an interdenominational Christian camp offering separate weeks for boys and girls.

Camp Chippewa for Boys

Adventure Tradition Character. 75 boys. Balanced camp program plus canoe trips in MN and Canada.

  • Website: campchippewa.com
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $3,700 - $10,500
  • Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 11
  • Phone: 218-335-8807
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
  • Specifically for: boys
  • Location: Chippewa National Forest, Cass Lake

Camp Como

Find exciting summer camps packed with fantastic animal experiences and educational opportunities!

Camp Connections

AM Mini Social Skills Lesson, STEM Hands-On-Lab, Therapeutic Art, Recess & Lunch, PM Field Trip

Camp Esquagama

Giving Kids Time to be Kids. Self chosen activities daily for a unique camp experience.

Camp Girls on the Run

Participants to learn to identify/process emotions as they build, create, write, discuss, connect.

  • Website: gotrtwincities.org/Camp-GOTR
  • Categories:
  • Price: $100
  • Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 24
  • Phone: (612) 217-4472
  • Types: Half day
  • Ages: Entering grades 3 - 5
  • Specifically for: girls
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

Camp Kooch-i-ching

Kooch-i-ching offers fun and growth through in-camp activities and wilderness trips.

  • Website: koochiching.org
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $4,100 - $8,400
  • Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 9
  • Phone: 513-772-7479
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: 8 - 17
  • Specifically for: boys
  • Location: Rainy Lake, International Falls

Camp Mishawaka

Camp Mishawaka is an overnight camp offering 2, 4, 6 and 8 week sessions for boys & girls ages 8-16.

Camp Nathanael

Christian camp for boys. Canoeing, fishing, swimming, archery, riflery, trail biking, more!

  • Website: campnathanael.com
  • Categories: Religious/spiritual
  • Price: $175 - $375
  • Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 5
  • Phone: 888-869-4334
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades K - 12
  • Specifically for: boys
  • Location: Hinckley, Minnesota, Hinckley

Camp Odayin

Medically safe and emotionally supportive camp experiences for young people with heart disease.

  • Website: campodayin.org
  • Categories: Special needs
  • Price: $25
  • Dates: Jul 13 - Jul 31
  • Phone: 651-351-9185
  • Types: Full day, Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
  • Location: Camp Knutson, Crosslake

Camp Pillsbury

Try Everything! Do trapeze, act, sing, dance, play music, sports, water sports, and much more.

Camp Royal, Hopkins Public Schools

Camp Royal offers week-long camps focused on arts, athletics, academics, special interests, and more

Camp True Colors and Camp Heartland

Camp True Colors: for LGBTQ+ youth, Camp Heartland:Youth living with or affected by HIV/AIDS

Camp Under the Starz, Theatre Camp

Theatre Camp for campers with (10-adult) and without Special needs (10-18)

Camp Voyageur

Private camp for boys on the edge of the Boundary Waters. In-camp programs and wilderness trips.

Camp Wilderness

We offer shooting sports, water activities, climbing / high ropes, and advancement opportunities

Camp of Champs

A customized camp program for youth with Special needs (ADHD, ASD, anxiety & others)

Canoe Camp

learn canoeing skills - how to stern, portage, basic map reading, navigation, campsite set up

  • Website: VLMcamps.org/canoe-camp
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $475 - $575
  • Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 7
  • Phone: 218-666-5465
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 6 - completed 12
  • Location: Camp Vermilion, Cook

Carleton Summer Liberal Arts Institute

2020 features Art, Applied Sustainability, Computer Science, Humanities, & Quantitative Reasoning.

Carver County Parks

Outdoor recreation camps include 20+ outdoor curriculum including, archery, canoe, fishing and more.

Chess Camp

Play Chess! Challenge yourself! Nothing will prepare you for critical thinking better than chess!

Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center Summer Camps

Explore art made with heat, spark, or flame, including blacksmithing, metal casting, welding & more!

Circus Juventas Summer Camps

Five-day or full-Day campss to experience traditional and contemporary circus arts under one big top.

Clearwater Forest

Camp is rich in a variety of activities, water sports, engaging worship, and connection building.

Computer Camp

Design: Fashion, Architecture, Photography, Graphics, Video/Sound. Computer: programming & more

Concorida Academy Boys & Girls Basketball Camps

Week-long basketball camps for Gr. 3-9 offer fundamental skill building, training, & encouragement.

Cooks of Crocus Hill Kids and Teen Camps

Kids and teen cooking classes where students learn culinary tips and techniques.

Dakota County Parks Summer Camps

From fishing and archery to hiking and mountain biking- spend time outside and explore the park.

Design Camp

Design: Fashion, Architecture, Photography, Graphics, Video/Sound. Computer: programming & more

Duluth Folk School Camps

DFS Camps offer handcrafting activities, like building a canoe paddle and making linoleum prints!

EX.I.T.E. (EXploring Interests in Technology & Engineering) Camp

EX.I.T.E. Camp provides girls with disabilities an opportunity to explore STEM activities.

Eagle Bluff Summer Camps

Themed resident camps which include survival, wildlife encounters, climbing, hunter's safety & more.

Edina Parks and Recreation Camps

Half and full Day campss for Art, Sports, Traveling Teens, Dance, Yoga, Environmental and more.

EducationUSA Academy

This program offers college preparatory content, scientific research and cultural activities

  • Website: stcloudstate.edu/educationusa
  • Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
  • Price: $3,895 - $4,995
  • Dates: Jul 5 - Jul 24
  • Phone: 320-308-0955
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: 15 - 17
  • Location: St. Cloud, St. Cloud

Environment and Adventures in Minnesota

Discover nature with Dr. Alyson Center. Explore the environment in the local areas as a Biologist.

Epilepsy Foundation Camp Oz

Youth ages 9-17 with epilepsy enjoy a traditional overnight camp experience in a safe environment.

FDLTCC Scrubs Camp

Campers experience a variety of activities to get them excited about careers in the health sciences.

Fashion Sewing Camp

Campers practice drawing and basic art skills before pattern layout, cut and sew of garments.

Fire Sports Sampler Camp

Have fun learning the fundamentals of a variety of sports including basketball, tennis, and soccer.

Fishing for Life

Faith-based camps that provide fishing instruction, guided fishing experiences, leadership training

Flying Colors Trapeze

Practice courage, build confidence in Flying Trapeze & circus arts camp on a lake 35 min from Cities

Forestry Adventure Days

Spend the day immersed in the Cloquet Forestry Centers forest learning about the world around you.

Forkhorn Camp

Forkhorn Camps (firearm, bowhunter, advanced hunter) are for youth aged 11-17.

Forkhorn I, II & III Deer Hunting Camps; Izaak Walton League, Upland Bird, Mini & Fishing Camps

Suited to interests in hunting, fishing, outdoor adventure and environmental issues

Full-day Nature Camps

Mornings of fun nature education and afternoons of outdoor, nature-related recreation.

GLI Youth Program in Minnesota

Intensive ESL for international youth for high school readiness or just for fun. Outings. Homestay.

GRS Summer Camp

ultimate frisbee, art, biking, swimming, nature, gardening, archery, ages 4-16, scholarships

German Language Camps

Kids explore the environment, STEM, cooking & baking, and arts & crafts, while learning some German.

Gibbs Farm Summer Camp

All of our camps are hands-on, immersive, and take place mostly outdoors.

  • Website: rchs.com
  • Categories: Academic, History
  • Price: $110 - $165
  • Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 20
  • Phone: 651-646-8629
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 6 - 15
  • Location: Gibbs Farm, Falcon Heights

Girl Scouts River Valleys

Explore horses, water sports, art, power tools, science, and more in an all-girl environment.

Girl Scouts, Lakes and Pines

Chasing Adventure, Girl Scout, Lakes & Pines Camps 2020

Glory Camp

Christian Youth Camp that will enrich children’s lives Spiritually, Educationally, and Socially.

Green Lake Lutheran Ministries

GLLM invites all to experience the life-changing love of Jesus in vibrant camp and retreat settings.

Groves Academy Summer Programs

Academic and enrichment classes for students with learning disabilities, like Dyslexia and ADHD.

Gustavus Academic and Sports Camp

Gustavus offers many athletic camps and some academic camps all summer long.

  • Website: gustavus.edu
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
  • Price: $100 - $699
  • Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 13
  • Phone: 507-933-7488
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight, Overnight
  • Ages: 7 - 18
  • Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St Peter

Guthrie Theater Camps and Intensives

Provides students the chance to work alongside professionals in acting, directing and design.

Hamline University summer camps

Hamline University offers five annual summer camps for high school students: Mock Trial Camp, Numbers Rule Boot Camp, Young Writers Workshop, Innovation Camp, and Renewable Energy Camp. Students gain experience in the topic of their choice, meet peers with similar interests, and sample college life. Learn about these opportunities here: https://www.hamline.edu/camps.

Hockey Camp

2-3 hours on ice daily; ideal for B & C level players, open to all; daily skills focus & scrimmages

Homegrown Lacrosse - Summer Camp!

Lacrosse is the backbone, but we also offer nature hikes, camp games, enrichment sessions, and more.

Hope Shores Bible Camp

Hope Shores offers week-long camps for students who have completed grades 2 – 12.

House Of Music Summer Music Camps

Play in a band, rehearse, create a band photo, poster and perform a live show in a local venue!

Institute for High School and College Students - Politics, Propaganda, and Genocide

Students learn about past and present genocides and how to advocate for human rights.

International Music Camp

IMC offers over 40 each year including Band, Orchestra, Choir, Dance, Visual Art & more!

Johnny Tauer's Championship Basketball Camp

Dr. Tauer's camps emphasize skills, motivation and development. Tauer is 2x Nat’l Coach of the Year.

Johnny Tauer's Championship Basketball Camp @ Univ. of St. Thomas

Dr. Tauer's camps emphasize skills, motivation and development. Tauer is 2x Nat’l Coach of the Year.

Junior Achievement Summer Camps

Learn about STEM careers and what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

Karvonen Montgomery Basketball

Basketball Camp that focuses on individual skill development

Kenwood Gymnastics

Includes gymnastics instruction, open gym time, crafts, games, and water activities.

Kidcreate Studio

Kidcreate art camps are designed to inspire and educate kids in an environment filled with fun.

Laketrails Base Camp

Wilderness canoeing and camping adventures on Lake of the Woods for teens and middle school youth

Leonardo's Basement Workshops

Five-day, half and full-Day campss for girls/boys to build engineering, art and technology projects.

Lynch Athletic Camps

Basketball & tennis camps: help kids develop skills, work on fundamentals, and gain confidence.

  • Website: lynchcamps.com
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
  • Price: $49 - $239
  • Dates: Jun 3 - Aug 28
  • Phone: 952-426-2506
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 6 - 14
  • Location: This camp has various locations.

MN Waldorf School Old-Fashioned Summer Camp

A relaxed schedule of crafts, nature play, games, music, gardening, and more.

MacPhail Center for Music Summer Camps

MacPhail's 35 summer camps provide fun and unique learning opportunities to explore and make music.

Midwest Karate Kids' Camp

We provide dynamic karate and self-defense education for children.

Minneapolis Sailing Center

Dynamic and engaging outdoor camps help students gain confidence and grow as they learn to sail.

  • Website: sailmpls.org
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
  • Price: $270 - $495
  • Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 20
  • Phone: 612-470-7245
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 4 - 18
  • Location: Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis

Minnesota Business Venture

Students learn about leadership, teamwork, financial literacy and future career options.

Minnesota Debate and Advocacy Workshop

We provide affordable, high-quality debate camp programming for middle and high school students.

Minnesota Developmental Basketball

Basketball training: private, buddy, mini-camps

Minnesota Farmers Union Leadership Camp

Very affordable & open to all kids! Campfires, theme nights, swimming, games, nature hikes and more!

Minnesota Twins Baseball/Softball Camp

Official Twins Summer Camps. Full uniform. 4 tickets. Meet a coach and player. VIP trip to Target F.

Minnesota Writing Project Summer Camps

experiences that explore authorship from fan fiction to graphic novels to engineering.

Minnesota Zoo Summer Camps

Our summer camps are unforgettable! Learn about diversity of life in our specifically themed camps.

Music Camps for All Ages & Experience Levels

Ages 5-17. All skill levels. Intro to music; rock band camps; beginner guitar; beginner ukulele.

My FilmNorth Youth Camp

Collaborate with other creative youth and gain new media skills in various film and photo camps.

NSC Next Level Sports Camps

Week long camps feature athletic training, dry land training, field trips and more.

Nandagikendan (Seek to Learn) Academy

The Academy provides students with information about college while making new friends.

National Summer Transportation Institute

Hands-on activities and field trips to expose students to careers in transportation.

Nitro-X Camp

Students learn about transportation careers through remote controlled cars and industry tours.

North Mississippi Park Camp

Explore, get messy and learn by doing with a different nature topic each week in the park all summer

North Star Camp

ACA accredited camp offering: waterfront, horses, rockclimbing, biking, campfire programs etc.

Northern Breezes Youth and Teen Sailing Camp

Focus is on introduction to sailing and sail training growth. Ages 7 -18 separated.

Orono Community Education

Four-day, half and full-Day campss in sports, science, technology, art, academics, theater and more!

Osprey Wilds Summer Camps

outdoor adventure, exploration and wildlife. Learn about animals, rockclimbing, camping and more

  • Website: tinyurl.com/tnd2nmu
  • Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
  • Price: $320 - $645
  • Dates: Jun 22 - Jul 24
  • Phone: 320-245-2648 ext 101
  • Types: Overnight
  • Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
  • Location: Osprey Wilds ELC, Sandstone

OutWest Cowboy and Cowgirl Horse Camp

Our Horse Camp is for kids who want to cowboy up whether they ride or have a new interest in horses.

Passport to Ecuador and Peru through the Arts

Take an unforgettable adventure to Ecuador and Peru through the arts!

  • Website: artstart.org
  • Categories: Arts, General arts
  • Price: $185 - $355
  • Dates: Jul 6 - Jul 17
  • Phone: 651-698-2787
  • Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
  • Ages: 4 - 16
  • Location: Mount Zion School, Saint Paul

Pine Haven Christian Assembly

Biblical teaching, Christian fellowship, growth in Christ through camps for youth, adults & families

Playworks Xtreme Summer Camp

Camp providing meaningful experiences through outdoor play, field trips, and in-house programs.

Prairie River Camp

We are a faith based Christian camp introducing Jesus to 11-19 year olds. All indoor lodging.

Project Scientist

Girls ages 4-12 dive deep into STEM through hands-on learning, field trips, and STEM role models.

Recreational Sailing Summer Camp

Learn to sail summer camp classes tailored for students who have little or no sailing experience.

Revolutionary Sports Camps

Focused on having fun, being active and developing skills both as single sport and multi-sport.

River Bend Nature Center Summer Camps

Get the chance to explore the outdoors through outdoor recreation, games, & wildlife experiences.

Robotics, Computing & Design Camps

From building robots to designing spaces, Dunwoody offers three hands-on summer camp options.

Royal Academy

Royal Academy will offer a small-group, focused, workshop feeling within a larger camp structure.

Russian Camp MN

Russian Immersion Overnight Camp for kids and teens with any level of Russian language.

SCSU 5 Day Residential Math Science Computer Camp

The camps focus on fun and innovative ways of getting students involved in STEM related activities.

SEaM Camp

Hands-on experiences with electronics, motors, manufacturing, & robotic automated systems.

SPCM Summer Music Camp

a Day camps for kids to explore music through classes, creative play, and presentations

STEM Camps at The Works Museum

Hands-on STEM camps for ages 5-13. Featuring LEGO, robotics, architecture, coding, and more.

  • Website: theworks.org
  • Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
  • Price: $165 - $330
  • Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 3
  • Phone: 952-888-4262
  • Types: Half day, Full day
  • Ages: 5 - 13
  • Location: The Works Museum, Bloomington

Safety Camp

Campers attend safety sessions and participate in team challenges, games, and graduation event.

Saint Croix Sailing School

Sailing lessons in a Day camps format for youth ages 8-17.

Saint Thomas Academy Summer Camps

Camps for aspiring athletes, writers, chefs, video producers, gamers and kids seeking FUN!

School Chess Association Summer Chess Camp

Five levels chess instruction, variety activities. Meril points awards Lunch and snack provided.

School of Rock Summer Camps

Have A Rockin' Summer with guitar, bass, drums, keys and vocal camps. All ages. All skill levels.

Science Museum of Minnesota Summer Camps

A wide selection of hands on STEAM camps, including coding, engineering, chemistry, and more!

Scrubs Camp

Scrubs Camp is for high school students who have an interest in careers in health care.

Scrubs Camp

2 days Scrubs Camp​, explore healthcare careers, hand-on activities.

Scrubs Camp

Explore healthcare careers through field trips and hands-on activities.

Scrubs Camp

St Paul College hosts a hands-on camp focusing on the wide range of careers in the medical field.

Scrubs Camp

Scrubs Camp explores different careers in health care through hands-on activities.

Scrubs Camp

Scrubs Camp is for high school students who have an interest in careers in health care.

Sewing Camps

Develop and continue expanding machine sewing skills.

Shell Lake Arts Center

Offering summer camps in music, theatre and visual arts for students completing grades 6-12

Snapology STEM Camp

Snapology camps are a perfect mixture of STEM concepts, social skills, creating, inventing & fun!

Southwest Youth Soccer Camp

Games and drills led by Southwest High School coaches and captains

Spanish Immersion Summer Camp

Our Spanish Camp fosters creativity, confidence and critical thinking for school-age children.

St Cloud State Men's Basketball Day camps

The Camp will focus on teaching the fundamentals of basketball through individual and group drills.

St Cloud State Overnight Camp

players will improve their skills, receive skill evaluations and compete

St. Olaf Soccer Camps

Soccer training camps: boys 6-14yrs & dads, Juniors: BirthYears 2012-2008, Tryout prep: BY 2009-2002

St. Olaf Summer Youth Programs

St. Olaf Summer Youth Programs offers a variety of Fine Arts and Athletic Programs.

Studio Seven Art Camp

Students will paint and draw both in the Studio and outside. Field trips to galleries and museums.

Summer Art Camp

Various art mediums instructed each week, all abilities welcome!

Summer Arts Camp

For ages 5-15 in a wide variety of art disciplines, with artist-instructors in a cool space.

Summer Day campss

Nature and adventure themed summer Day campss for campers ages 6 to 14.

Summer French Camp with Alliance Française

Immersive French camp for kids at all levels, ages 4-18. Engaging activities like music, art, games.

Summer Music Camps

Learn how to play five different instruments or play jazz in a group setting

Summer Youth Programs & Camps

Medical, robotic and RC car camps

TAGS Gymnastics & Tumbling Camps

Gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling for girls & boys in a safe, positive atmosphere!

TUNE Camp MN

22 sessions of environmental issues and fun young students learn about our world

Tamahay Camp for Girls

Come ride horses, swim, sail, overnight camping and more all in a technology free environment.

Tanadoona

An outdoor escape that’s just down the road. Unplug, connect to nature and enjoy outdoor activities.

  • Website: campfiremn.org
  • Categories:
  • Price: $265 - $750
  • Dates: Jun 7 - Sep 2
  • Phone: 612-235-7284
  • Types: Full day, Overnight, Overnight
  • Ages: 5 - 17
  • Location: Tanadoona, Excelsior

Tech Explore Camp

Learn all about technical careers through fun, hands-on activities.

Tennis & Life Camps at Gustavus

A camp that helps develop and build tennis and life skills for participants.

Textile Center Summer Camps 2020

Felt, dye, weave, sew, print, and more! 26 textile camps for ages 6 and up, all skill levels.

The Phipps Summer Art Camp

Classes in drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, art & nature, and theater productions and dance.

Three Rivers Park District Summer Camps

Camps include nature exploration, outdoor recreation, art, fishing, farming, Minnesota history.

ThreeSixty Journalism News Reporter Academy

New ThreeSixty students will learn from experienced professionals and write a reported story.

Totino-Grace Athletic, Performing arts, and Academic Camps

Totino-Grace offers a wide variety of academic, Performing arts, and athletic camp experiences.

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop

Students play in combos, learn improv, theory, and more. Mentored by pros, concludes with concert.

Twin City Tennis Camps

Moving Tennis from a Game of Skill to a Game For Life. Weekly Camps for all ages and skill level.

University Recreation & Wellness Youth Programs

All camps offer hands-on activities, rock climbing, swimming, themed projects & recreational games.

University of Northwestern Athletic Camps

The University of Northwestern offers a variety of summer sport camps.

Upper Midwest String Camp

For 7-12th-graders eager to develop string playing through chamber, orchestra, and technique classes

Vocal Artist Program

Intensive vocal training program for teens interested in opera and musical theater

Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry

Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry offers summer camping programs for God's people of all ages.

Way Cool Cooking Camp

Have your kids join us for some fun in the kitchen this summer learning cooking & baking techniques

Wayzata Community Ed Youth Summer Camps

Day campss for students age 4-12. Topics include Art, Science, Engineering, Dance, Theater and more.

Wolf Ridge Summer Camps and Trips

Connect to nature and new friends as you explore and interact with nature every day.

YMCA Camp Olson

Traditional overnight summer camp featuring sailing, Horseback riding and leadership development

YMCA Day campss

Traditional & specialty camps such as horses, water activities & more. Bus transportation available.

YMCA Overnight Camps

Traditional & teen wilderness camps that build character, self-confidence & lifelong skills.

YMCA Summer Power and Uproar

Three- to five-day sessions with weekly themes. Staff guide small age-appropriate groups.

YMCA Summer Sports Camp

Week-long Sports Camps provide opportunity for kids to build athletic skills and explore sports.

Young Peoples' Summer Theatre Intensive

Students in this theatre program will grow their knowledge and experience of stage production.

Youth Performance Company

Acting, musical theatre, improv and more! We also offer an off-site residential theatre camp.

Youth Sports Camps

Youth Sports Camps. A dozen different sports options for beginners and intermediate skills.

Camp details submitted by the individual camps themselves and then aggregated and slightly edited for typographical issues by the Star Tribune.

