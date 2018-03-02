2020 Minnesota Summer Camp Guide
Kids can learn how to program robots, play chess, speak Chinese or dance hip-hop style, among other enrichment options.
4-H Camp
Water recreation, arts & crafts, archery, team competitions, campfires & leadership experiences.
- Website: z.umn.edu/Camps4H
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $10 - $500
- Dates: May 28 - Aug 21
- Phone: 612-624-2116
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: This camp has various locations.
AKA All Sports Summer Camp
A new sport and field trip each week with sport skill instruction and plenty of free play.
- Website: akasport.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $210 - $240
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 651-447-2454
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: National Sports Center, Centennial High School, Hopkins Pavilion, Adrenaline Sports Center, Blaine, Circle Pines, Hopkins, Ramsey
Adaptive Arts Social Skills Camp
Building Social Skills through the Arts! Drama, Script Writing, Improvisation
- Website: dramainteractions.com
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $355 - $495
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 20
- Phone: 952-736-3644
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: St. Louis Park & Victoria, Victoria, St. Louis Park
All Sports camp
The All Sports Camp strives to equip our campers with the tools to become better athletes and people
- Website: allsportscamphu.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $260 - $290
- Dates: Jul 6 - Jul 30
- Phone: 651-523-2334
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Hamline University, St. Paul
American Swedish Institute Day camps
Handcraft/Swedish Cooking & Culture Camps focus on Nordic traditions through handcraft and food.
- Website: asimn.org
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $250 - $360
- Dates: Aug 10 - Aug 27
- Phone: 612-871-4907
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 12
- Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs Camp
Five-day, half-day music and choir camps with no audition required.
- Website: angelicacantanti.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $50 - $85
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 24
- Phone: 952-563-8572
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington, MN, Bloomington, MN
Animal Humane Society Summer Camp
Summer Camp is a five-day, animal-themed Day camps for kids entering grades 3-10.
- Website: animalhumanesociety.org/summer-camp
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $280 - $355
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 763-489-2220
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 10
- Location: Animal Humane Society St. Paul, St. Paul
Apprentice Camp
Experience 1900 life in election year - learn about government suffragettes & importance of voting.
- Website: dakotacity.org
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 16
- Phone: 651-460-8387
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: Dakota City Heritage Village, Farmington
Arboretum Day campss
Explore the Arboretum as you: Dig, Hike, Cook, Imagine, Plant, Grow, Learn, Create, Discover & Play!
- Website: arboretum.umn.edu/SummerYouth.aspx
- Categories:
- Price: $125 - $284
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 27
- Phone: 612-301-1210
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
Artistry Summer Art Camps
Week-long creative Day campss in pottery, glass, drawing, painting, mixed media, and more.
- Website: artistrymn.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $135 - $300
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 952-563-8575
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Artistry, Bloomington
Athena Music & Leadership Camp
One-of-a-kind experience for female-identifying middle and high school band and orchestra students.
- Website: athenacamp.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $550 - $750
- Dates: Jul 5 - Jul 9
- Phone: 320-200-9716
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph
Avid4 Adventure
Our skilled instructors empower kids of all levels to paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors.
- Website: avid4.com/minnesota-minneapolis-camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $349 - $399
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 7
- Phone: 720-249-2412
- Types: Other
- Ages: Entering grades K - 7
- Location: Avail Academy Edina K-8 Campus, Edina
Bell Museum Summer Camps
Explore scientific passions and discover new interests through activities, and field trips and more!
- Website: bellmuseum.umn.edu
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $150 - $320
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
- Phone: 612-624-8866
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: Bell Museum, St. Paul
Bridge the Gap Summer Camp
Academic, recreational, and social skills camps for K-12th graders with Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Website: bridgethegap.academyofwholelearning.org
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $450 - $1,850
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 8
- Phone: 952-737-6900
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Academy of Whole Learning, Minnetonka
Bulldog Hockey Camp
Youth hockey camp for all ages hosted at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, MN
- Website: bulldoghockeycamp.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Hockey
- Price: $419 - $684
- Dates: Jul 19 - Jul 30
- Phone: 218-525-8421
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: UMD - AMSOIL Arena - Duluth, MN, Duluth
Camp Ajawah
Provides a rustic camping experience. Activities: swimming, canoeing, family-style meals, campfires.
- Website: ajawah.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $550
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 14
- Phone: 612-332-3421
- Types: Half day, Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 15
- Location: Wyoming, MN, Wyoming
Camp Alpha
Explore the world of space, principles of flight, air powered and solid fuel powered rockets.
- Website: tinyurl.com/y9nqa6xn
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $319 - $409
- Dates: Jun 21 - Jun 24
- Phone: 320-589-4394
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 9
- Location: Morris Area Elementary School, Morris
Camp Angel
Camp Angel is a summer camp for children who have or have had a parent or grandparent with cancer
- Website: mnangel.org
- Categories:
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 10 - Jun 11
- Phone: 612-627-9000
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Camp Edenwood - True Friends, Eden Prairie
Camp Bluewater
Build confidence & skills on a Northwoods Adventure Canoe Trip in the Chippewa National Forest.
- Website: campfiremn.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $600
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-235-7284
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 17
- Location: Camp Bluewater, Grand Rapids
Camp Bovey
Grow confidence, get curious, and make connections at a small, rustic campground with caring staff.
- Website: esns.org/campbovey
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $223 - $795
- Dates: Jun 29 - Aug 14
- Phone: 612-781-6011
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: Wisconsin, Gordon
Camp Cherith
We are an interdenominational Christian camp offering separate weeks for boys and girls.
- Website: camp-cherith.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $150 - $390
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-615-5842
- Types: Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: North Central Camp Cherith, Frazee
Camp Cherith
Christian camp with separate weeks for boys and girls. Skill based activities.
- Website: camp-cherith.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $150 - $390
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-991-3124
- Types: Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: North Central Camp Cherith, Frazee
Camp Chippewa for Boys
Adventure Tradition Character. 75 boys. Balanced camp program plus canoe trips in MN and Canada.
- Website: campchippewa.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $3,700 - $10,500
- Dates: Jun 18 - Aug 11
- Phone: 218-335-8807
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Specifically for: boys
- Location: Chippewa National Forest, Cass Lake
Camp Como
Find exciting summer camps packed with fantastic animal experiences and educational opportunities!
- Website: comozooconservatory.org/como/camp-como
- Categories:
- Price: $85 - $155
- Dates: Jun 15 - Sep 4
- Phone: 651-487-8272
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 8
- Location: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, Saint Paul, MN
Camp Connections
AM Mini Social Skills Lesson, STEM Hands-On-Lab, Therapeutic Art, Recess & Lunch, PM Field Trip
- Website: tinyurl.com/y2g3f7mw
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $95 - $6,800
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 20
- Phone: 952-474-0227 x 204
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - adult
- Location: West Metro Learning Connections, Inc., Excelsior, MN
Camp Esquagama
Giving Kids Time to be Kids. Self chosen activities daily for a unique camp experience.
- Website: campesquagama.com
- Categories:
- Price: $160 - $590
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 14
- Phone: 218-865-6589
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 17
- Location: Camp Esquagama, Gilbert
Camp Girls on the Run
Participants to learn to identify/process emotions as they build, create, write, discuss, connect.
- Website: gotrtwincities.org/Camp-GOTR
- Categories:
- Price: $100
- Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 24
- Phone: (612) 217-4472
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 5
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Camp Kooch-i-ching
Kooch-i-ching offers fun and growth through in-camp activities and wilderness trips.
- Website: koochiching.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $4,100 - $8,400
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 9
- Phone: 513-772-7479
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Specifically for: boys
- Location: Rainy Lake, International Falls
Camp Mishawaka
Camp Mishawaka is an overnight camp offering 2, 4, 6 and 8 week sessions for boys & girls ages 8-16.
- Website: campmishawaka.com
- Categories:
- Price: $3,175 - $9,750
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 14
- Phone: 218-326-5011
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 16
- Location: Lake Pokegama, Grand Rapids, MN
Camp Nathanael
Christian camp for boys. Canoeing, fishing, swimming, archery, riflery, trail biking, more!
- Website: campnathanael.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $175 - $375
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 5
- Phone: 888-869-4334
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Specifically for: boys
- Location: Hinckley, Minnesota, Hinckley
Camp Odayin
Medically safe and emotionally supportive camp experiences for young people with heart disease.
- Website: campodayin.org
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $25
- Dates: Jul 13 - Jul 31
- Phone: 651-351-9185
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Location: Camp Knutson, Crosslake
Camp Pillsbury
Try Everything! Do trapeze, act, sing, dance, play music, sports, water sports, and much more.
- Website: camppillsbury.com
- Categories:
- Price: $398 - $1,700
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 23
- Phone: 507-214-2200
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Camp Pillsbury, Owatonna
Camp Royal, Hopkins Public Schools
Camp Royal offers week-long camps focused on arts, athletics, academics, special interests, and more
- Website: HopkinsCommunityEd.org
- Categories:
- Price: $99 - $254
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 13
- Phone: 952-988-4070
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 6
- Location: Eisenhower Community Center, Hopkins Public Schools, Hopkins
Camp True Colors and Camp Heartland
Camp True Colors: for LGBTQ+ youth, Camp Heartland:Youth living with or affected by HIV/AIDS
- Website: oneheartland.org
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $0 - $1,100
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 15
- Phone: 888-216-2028
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: One Heartland Center, Willow River, MN, Willow River, MN
Camp Under the Starz, Theatre Camp
Theatre Camp for campers with (10-adult) and without Special needs (10-18)
- Website: northernstarz.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $1,200 - $1,350
- Dates: Aug 7 - Aug 8
- Phone: 612-326-6158
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - adult
- Location: Camp Courage North, Lake George
Camp Voyageur
Private camp for boys on the edge of the Boundary Waters. In-camp programs and wilderness trips.
- Website: campvoyageur.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $1,400 - $9,500
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 8
- Phone: 800-950-7291
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: Ely, Minnesota, Ely, Minnesota
Camp Wilderness
We offer shooting sports, water activities, climbing / high ropes, and advancement opportunities
- Website: nlcbsa.org/2112
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $150 - $295
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 1
- Phone: 701-499-0643
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Park Rapids, MN, Park Rapids, MN
Camp of Champs
A customized camp program for youth with Special needs (ADHD, ASD, anxiety & others)
- Website: campofchampsmn.com
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $675 - $1,995
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 26
- Phone: 218-760-8442
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 18
- Location: Character Challenge Course, Park Rapids
Canoe Camp
learn canoeing skills - how to stern, portage, basic map reading, navigation, campsite set up
- Website: VLMcamps.org/canoe-camp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $475 - $575
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 7
- Phone: 218-666-5465
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - completed 12
- Location: Camp Vermilion, Cook
Carleton Summer Liberal Arts Institute
2020 features Art, Applied Sustainability, Computer Science, Humanities, & Quantitative Reasoning.
- Website: go.carleton.edu/summer
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $3,900 - $4,300
- Dates: Jul 12 - Aug 7
- Phone: 507-222-4038
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 11 - 12
- Location: Carleton College, Northfield
Carver County Parks
Outdoor recreation camps include 20+ outdoor curriculum including, archery, canoe, fishing and more.
- Website: carvercountyparks.com
- Categories:
- Price: $52 - $125
- Dates: Jun 1 - Aug 27
- Phone: 952-466-5250
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 8 - 15
- Location: Carver County (Multiple Locations), Chanhassen, Chaska, Waconia, Carver, Norwood Young America, Watertown-Mayer
Chess Camp
Play Chess! Challenge yourself! Nothing will prepare you for critical thinking better than chess!
- Website: twincitieschessclub.com
- Categories:
- Price: $50 - $300
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 952-457-4800
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: Minneapolis, Hopkins, Savage, Osseo, Maple Grove, Edina, Plymouth, Minnetonka, Fridley, Forest Lake, Anoka, Minneapolis, Hopkins, Savage, Osseo, Maple Grove, Edina, Plymouth, Minnetonka, Fridley, Forest Lake, Anoka
Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center Summer Camps
Explore art made with heat, spark, or flame, including blacksmithing, metal casting, welding & more!
- Website: cafac.org
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $240 - $265
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 27
- Phone: 612-294-0400
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, Minneapolis
Circus Juventas Summer Camps
Five-day or full-Day campss to experience traditional and contemporary circus arts under one big top.
- Website: circusjuventas.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $150 - $490
- Dates: Jun 1 - Jul 10
- Phone: 651-699-8229
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Circus Juventas, Saint Paul
Clearwater Forest
Camp is rich in a variety of activities, water sports, engaging worship, and connection building.
- Website: clearwaterforest.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $455 - $575
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 8
- Phone: 218-678-2325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Deerwood, MN, Deerwood, MN
Computer Camp
Design: Fashion, Architecture, Photography, Graphics, Video/Sound. Computer: programming & more
- Website: minneapolis.edu/computercamp
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $20
- Dates: Jul 20 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-659-6500
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - 12
- Location: Minneapolis College, Minneapolis
Concorida Academy Boys & Girls Basketball Camps
Week-long basketball camps for Gr. 3-9 offer fundamental skill building, training, & encouragement.
- Website: concordiaacademy.com/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $85 - $95
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jul 17
- Phone: 651-484-8429
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Location: Concordia Academy, Roseville
Cooks of Crocus Hill Kids and Teen Camps
Kids and teen cooking classes where students learn culinary tips and techniques.
- Website: cooksofcrocushill.com
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $225
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 12
- Phone: 651-228-1333
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Cooks of Crocus Hill, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Stillwater
Dakota County Parks Summer Camps
From fishing and archery to hiking and mountain biking- spend time outside and explore the park.
- Website: co.dakota.mn.us/parks
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $90 - $150
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 28
- Phone: 651-554-6352
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 15
- Location: Lebanon Hills Regional Park Visitor Center, Eagan
Design Camp
Design: Fashion, Architecture, Photography, Graphics, Video/Sound. Computer: programming & more
- Website: minneapolis.edu/designcamp
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $20
- Dates: Jul 20 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-659-6500
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - 12
- Location: Minneapolis College, Minneapolis
Duluth Folk School Camps
DFS Camps offer handcrafting activities, like building a canoe paddle and making linoleum prints!
- Website: duluthfolkschool.com/camps
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $190 - $300
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jul 31
- Phone: 218-481-7888
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Duluth Folk School, Duluth
EX.I.T.E. (EXploring Interests in Technology & Engineering) Camp
EX.I.T.E. Camp provides girls with disabilities an opportunity to explore STEM activities.
- Website: pacer.org/students/exite.asp
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 23 - Aug 6
- Phone: 952-838-9000
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: PACER Center, Bloomington
Eagle Bluff Summer Camps
Themed resident camps which include survival, wildlife encounters, climbing, hunter's safety & more.
- Website: eaglebluffmn.org/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $320 - $550
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 31
- Phone: 507.467.2437
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro
Edina Parks and Recreation Camps
Half and full Day campss for Art, Sports, Traveling Teens, Dance, Yoga, Environmental and more.
- Website: edinamn.gov/249/Parks-Recreation
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $55 - $225
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 952-826-0367
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 2 - 14
- Location: Edina, MN, Edina
EducationUSA Academy
This program offers college preparatory content, scientific research and cultural activities
- Website: stcloudstate.edu/educationusa
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $3,895 - $4,995
- Dates: Jul 5 - Jul 24
- Phone: 320-308-0955
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 15 - 17
- Location: St. Cloud, St. Cloud
Environment and Adventures in Minnesota
Discover nature with Dr. Alyson Center. Explore the environment in the local areas as a Biologist.
- Website: tinyurl.com/shltxno
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jun 26
- Phone: 952-358-8437
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: Normandale Community College, Bloomington
Epilepsy Foundation Camp Oz
Youth ages 9-17 with epilepsy enjoy a traditional overnight camp experience in a safe environment.
- Website: efmn.org/camp
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jun 19
- Phone: 800.779.0777
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 17
- Location: YMCA Camp St. Croix, Hudson
FDLTCC Scrubs Camp
Campers experience a variety of activities to get them excited about careers in the health sciences.
- Website: tinyurl.com/y7un4nck
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $0 - $240
- Dates: Jun 17 - Jun 19
- Phone: 507-458-5116
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet
Fashion Sewing Camp
Campers practice drawing and basic art skills before pattern layout, cut and sew of garments.
- Website: foatdesign.com
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $275
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 24
- Phone: 612-803-1374
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Northrup King Building, Minneapolis
Fire Sports Sampler Camp
Have fun learning the fundamentals of a variety of sports including basketball, tennis, and soccer.
- Website: hfchs.org/firecamps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $40 - $125
- Dates: Jun 8 - Jun 11
- Phone: 952-443-4659
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 4
- Location: Holy Family Catholic High School, v
Fishing for Life
Faith-based camps that provide fishing instruction, guided fishing experiences, leadership training
- Website: Fishingforlife.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing
- Price: $270 - $525
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 21
- Phone: 763-308-5434
- Types: Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: 13 different locations in MN, BWCA, SHT, Brimson, Leech Lake, Woman Lake, Brainerd Lakes, Green Lake Area, Rochester Area, five metro lakes
Flying Colors Trapeze
Practice courage, build confidence in Flying Trapeze & circus arts camp on a lake 35 min from Cities
- Website: flyingcolorstrapeze.com
- Categories:
- Price: $250 - $400
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 21
- Phone: (651) 321-3013
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Flying Colors Trapeze, Marine On Saint Croix
Forestry Adventure Days
Spend the day immersed in the Cloquet Forestry Centers forest learning about the world around you.
- Website: cfc.cfans.umn.edu/youth-outreach
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $15
- Dates: Apr 10 - Jul 16
- Phone: 218-269-4324
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: Cloquet Forestry Center, Cloquet
Forkhorn Camp
Forkhorn Camps (firearm, bowhunter, advanced hunter) are for youth aged 11-17.
- Website: laurentiancenter.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $425
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 7
- Phone: 218-749-1288
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 17
- Location: Laurentian Environmental Center, Britt
Forkhorn I, II & III Deer Hunting Camps; Izaak Walton League, Upland Bird, Mini & Fishing Camps
Suited to interests in hunting, fishing, outdoor adventure and environmental issues
- Website: deep-portage.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $300 - $425
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 14
- Phone: 218-682-2325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 16
- Location: Deep Portage Learning Center, Hackensack
Full-day Nature Camps
Mornings of fun nature education and afternoons of outdoor, nature-related recreation.
- Website: cityofroseville.com/hanc
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $121 - $197
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 21
- Phone: 651-792-7110
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Harriet Alexander Nature Center, Roseville
GLI Youth Program in Minnesota
Intensive ESL for international youth for high school readiness or just for fun. Outings. Homestay.
- Website: gli.edu/youth-programs
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $796 - $2,195
- Dates: Jul 13 - Aug 7
- Phone: 651-209-3525
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 12 - 17
- Location: Global Language Institute, St. Paul
GRS Summer Camp
ultimate frisbee, art, biking, swimming, nature, gardening, archery, ages 4-16, scholarships
- Website: greatriverschool.org/summercamp
- Categories:
- Price: $150 - $350
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 6
- Phone: 320-300-0079
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 16
- Location: Great River School, St. Paul
German Language Camps
Kids explore the environment, STEM, cooking & baking, and arts & crafts, while learning some German.
- Website: gai-mn.org/Summer-Camp-2020
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $170
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 28
- Phone: 651-222-2979
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: Germanic-American Institute, St. Paul
Gibbs Farm Summer Camp
All of our camps are hands-on, immersive, and take place mostly outdoors.
- Website: rchs.com
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $110 - $165
- Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 20
- Phone: 651-646-8629
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 15
- Location: Gibbs Farm, Falcon Heights
Girl Scouts River Valleys
Explore horses, water sports, art, power tools, science, and more in an all-girl environment.
- Website: camp.girlscoutsrv.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $115 - $995
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 16
- Phone: 800-845-0787
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: Camp Elk River, Camp Lakamaga, Camp Northwoods, Camp Singing Hills, Zimmerman, Marine on St. Croix, Mason, Waterville
Girl Scouts, Lakes and Pines
Chasing Adventure, Girl Scout, Lakes & Pines Camps 2020
- Website: girlscoutslp.org/en/camp/outdoor.html
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $245 - $1,200
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 14
- Phone: 320-252-2952
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: Northern Lakes Canoe Base,, Ely MN
Glory Camp
Christian Youth Camp that will enrich children’s lives Spiritually, Educationally, and Socially.
- Website: thcci.org/2020-glory-camp
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $120 - $150
- Dates: Jul 13 - Aug 14
- Phone: 651-290-9673
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: The Holy Christian Church, St Paul
Green Lake Lutheran Ministries
GLLM invites all to experience the life-changing love of Jesus in vibrant camp and retreat settings.
- Website: gllm.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $100 - $1,330
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jul 31
- Phone: 320-796-2181
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Green Lake Bible Camp, Shores of St. Andrew Bible Camp, Camp House, Spicer, MN; New London, MN; Brimson, MN
Groves Academy Summer Programs
Academic and enrichment classes for students with learning disabilities, like Dyslexia and ADHD.
- Website: tinyurl.com/grovessummer
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $75 - $3,600
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 31
- Phone: 952-920-6377
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 11
- Location: St. Louis Park, MN, Minneapolis
Gustavus Academic and Sports Camp
Gustavus offers many athletic camps and some academic camps all summer long.
- Website: gustavus.edu
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $100 - $699
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 13
- Phone: 507-933-7488
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St Peter
Gustavus Academic and Sports Camp
Gustavus offers a wide variety of camps both academic and sports related.
- Website: gustavus.edu/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $50 - $615
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 13
- Phone: 507-933-7488
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St Peter
Guthrie Theater Camps and Intensives
Provides students the chance to work alongside professionals in acting, directing and design.
- Website: tinyurl.com/ya9zzmnt
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $395 - $850
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 14
- Phone: 612.225.6253
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis
Hamline University summer camps
Hamline University offers five annual summer camps for high school students: Mock Trial Camp, Numbers Rule Boot Camp, Young Writers Workshop, Innovation Camp, and Renewable Energy Camp. Students gain experience in the topic of their choice, meet peers with similar interests, and sample college life. Learn about these opportunities here: https://www.hamline.edu/camps.
- Website: hamline.edu/camps
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $350 - $698
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 17
- Phone: 651-523-2800
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 14 - 18
- Location: Hamline University's Saint Paul campus, Saint Paul
Hockey Camp
2-3 hours on ice daily; ideal for B & C level players, open to all; daily skills focus & scrimmages
- Website: VLMcamps.org/hockey-camp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Hockey
- Price: $370 - $670
- Dates: Jun 7 - Jun 13
- Phone: 218-666-5465
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 14
- Location: Camp Hiawatha, Deer River
Homegrown Lacrosse - Summer Camp!
Lacrosse is the backbone, but we also offer nature hikes, camp games, enrichment sessions, and more.
- Website: homegrownlacrosse.org/summercamp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Lacrosse
- Price: $425 - $575
- Dates: Jul 13 - Jul 30
- Phone: 612-823-3919
- Types: Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 11
- Specifically for: boys
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul
Hope Shores Bible Camp
Hope Shores offers week-long camps for students who have completed grades 2 – 12.
- Website: hope-shores.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $0 - $360
- Dates: Jun 1 - Jul 31
- Phone: 612/866-4050, ext. 3155
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - completed 12
- Location: Eden Valley, Minnesota, Eden Valley, MN 55329
House Of Music Summer Music Camps
Play in a band, rehearse, create a band photo, poster and perform a live show in a local venue!
- Website: LHhouseofmusic.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $290 - $315
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 22
- Phone: 612-929-2291
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 9 - 16
- Location: Lake Harriet of House Of Music, Minneapolis
Institute for High School and College Students - Politics, Propaganda, and Genocide
Students learn about past and present genocides and how to advocate for human rights.
- Website: tinyurl.com/worldwithoutgenocide2020
- Categories:
- Price: $175
- Dates: Aug 4 - Aug 6
- Phone: 651-695-7621
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: World Without Genocide at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul
International Music Camp
IMC offers over 40 each year including Band, Orchestra, Choir, Dance, Visual Art & more!
- Website: internationalmusiccamp.com
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $450 - $465
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jul 28
- Phone: 701-838-8472
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - completed 12
- Location: International Peace Garden, Dunseith, North Dakota
Johnny Tauer's Championship Basketball Camp
Dr. Tauer's camps emphasize skills, motivation and development. Tauer is 2x Nat’l Coach of the Year.
- Website: johntauer.com/bball
- Categories:
- Price: $425
- Dates: Jul 12 - Jul 23
- Phone: 651-962-5953
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 10
- Specifically for: boys
- Location: University of St. Thomas and other metro locations, St. Paul
Johnny Tauer's Championship Basketball Camp @ Univ. of St. Thomas
Dr. Tauer's camps emphasize skills, motivation and development. Tauer is 2x Nat’l Coach of the Year.
- Website: johntauer.com/bball
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $140 - $425
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 21
- Phone: 651-962-5953
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 10
- Location: University of St. Thomas and other metro locations, St. Paul
Junior Achievement Summer Camps
Learn about STEM careers and what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
- Website: jaum.org/ja-summer-camps
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $215
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 23
- Phone: 651-255-0455
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
- Location: Junior Achievement James R. and Patricia Hemak Experiential Learning Center, St. Paul
Karvonen Montgomery Basketball
Basketball Camp that focuses on individual skill development
- Website: kmbasketball.net
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $165 - $325
- Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 30
- Phone: 651-245-1291
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: Skyview Middle School, Oakdale
Karvonen Montgomery Basketball
Basketball Camp that focuses on individual skill development
- Website: kmbasketball.net
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $165 - $325
- Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 30
- Phone: 651-245-1291
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: Centennial Middle School, Oakdale, Lino Lakes
Karvonen Montgomery Basketball
Basketball camp, in its 33rd year, that emphasizes individual skill development for boys and girls.
- Website: kmbasketball.net
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $160 - $315
- Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 30
- Phone: 651-245-1291
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: Centennial & Skyview Middle Schools, Lino Lakes
Kenwood Gymnastics
Includes gymnastics instruction, open gym time, crafts, games, and water activities.
- Website: kenwoodgymnasticscenter.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Gymnastics
- Price: $180 - $360
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 27
- Phone: 952-922-2774
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 13
- Location: Kenwood Gymnastics, St Louis Park
Kidcreate Studio
Kidcreate art camps are designed to inspire and educate kids in an environment filled with fun.
- Website: kidcreatestudio.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $115 - $155
- Dates: May 27 - Sep 3
- Phone: Kidcreate Studio- Eden Prairie 952-974-3438, Kidcreate Studio- Woodbury 651-735-0880, Kidcreate Studio- Savage 952-226-2200
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 12
- Location: Kidcreate Studio- Eden Prairie, Kidcreate Studio- Woodbury, Kidcreate Studio- Savage, Eden Prairie, Woodbury, Savage
Laketrails Base Camp
Wilderness canoeing and camping adventures on Lake of the Woods for teens and middle school youth
- Website: laketrails.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $570 - $780
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 17
- Phone: 218-223-8281
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 18
- Location: Laketrails Base Camp, Oak Island, MN 56741, Oak Island, MN 56741
Leonardo's Basement Workshops
Five-day, half and full-Day campss for girls/boys to build engineering, art and technology projects.
- Website: leonardosbasement.org
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $75 - $230
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
- Phone: 612-824-4394
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Leonardo's Basement, Minneapolis
Lynch Athletic Camps
Basketball & tennis camps: help kids develop skills, work on fundamentals, and gain confidence.
- Website: lynchcamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $49 - $239
- Dates: Jun 3 - Aug 28
- Phone: 952-426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: This camp has various locations.
MN Waldorf School Old-Fashioned Summer Camp
A relaxed schedule of crafts, nature play, games, music, gardening, and more.
- Website: mnwaldorf.org/summercamp
- Categories:
- Price: $195 - $315
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 21
- Phone: 651-487-6700
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 6
- Location: MN Waldorf School, Maplewood
MacPhail Center for Music Summer Camps
MacPhail's 35 summer camps provide fun and unique learning opportunities to explore and make music.
- Website: macphail.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $134 - $554
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 21
- Phone: 612-321-0100
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: MacPhail Center for Music, Minneapolis, Apple Valley, Chanhassen, Austin
Midwest Karate Kids' Camp
We provide dynamic karate and self-defense education for children.
- Website: midwestkaratekids.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $175 - $235
- Dates: Jul 20 - Sep 4
- Phone: 651-592-0236
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 13
- Location: Midwest Karate Association, Minneapolis
Minneapolis Sailing Center
Dynamic and engaging outdoor camps help students gain confidence and grow as they learn to sail.
- Website: sailmpls.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $270 - $495
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 20
- Phone: 612-470-7245
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis
Minnesota Business Venture
Students learn about leadership, teamwork, financial literacy and future career options.
- Website: bestprep.org/mbv
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $150 - $200
- Dates: Jul 12 - Jul 31
- Phone: 763-233-6325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - completed 12
- Location: St. John's University, Collegeville
Minnesota Business Venture
Students learn about leadership, teamwork, financial literacy and future career options.
- Website: bestprep.org/mbv
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $150 - $200
- Dates: Jul 12 - Jul 31
- Phone: 763-233-6325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - completed 12
- Location: University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul
Minnesota Debate and Advocacy Workshop
We provide affordable, high-quality debate camp programming for middle and high school students.
- Website: augsburg.edu/urbandebateleague/mdaw
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $300 - $2,100
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jul 17
- Phone: 612-330-1730
- Types: Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 12
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis
Minnesota Developmental Basketball
Basketball training: private, buddy, mini-camps
- Website: mdbball.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $89 - $229
- Dates: Jun 1 - Aug 28
- Phone: 952-346-8866
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: MDB facility/Bloomington, The Grove/Inver Grove Heights, New Brighton Community Center, Five Oaks Community Church/Woodbury, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, New Brighton, Woodbury
Minnesota Twins Baseball/Softball Camp
Official Twins Summer Camps. Full uniform. 4 tickets. Meet a coach and player. VIP trip to Target F.
- Website: twinsbasebal.com/training
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball
- Price: $399
- Dates: Aug 17 - Aug 21
- Phone: 612-249-9100
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Farmington High School, Farmington
Minnesota Twins Baseball/Softball Camps
Official Twins Summer Camp. Full uniform. 4 tickets. Meet a coach and player. Trip to Target Field.
- Website: twinsbaseball.com/training
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball
- Price: $399
- Dates: Jun 1 - Jun 5
- Phone: 612-249-9100
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Twin Cities (multiple Locations), Northfield, St. Michael, Woodbury, Minnetonka, Stillwater, Apple Valley Blaine, Chaska
Minnesota Twins Baseball/Softball Camps
Official Twins Summer Camps. Full uniform. 4 tickets. Meet a coach and player. VIP trip to Target F.
- Website: twinsbaseball.com/training
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball
- Price: $399
- Dates: Jul 27 - Jul 31
- Phone: 612-249-9100
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Delano Senior High School, Delano
Minnesota Twins Baseball/Softball Camps
Official Twins Summer Camps. Full uniform. 4 tickets. Meet a coach and player. VIP trip to Target F.
- Website: twinsbaseball.com/training
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball
- Price: $399
- Dates: Aug 3 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-249-9100
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Mayo Senior High School, Rochester
Minnesota Writing Project Summer Camps
experiences that explore authorship from fan fiction to graphic novels to engineering.
- Website: mwp.umn.edu
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $200 - $400
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 24
- Phone: 612-625-6323
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities East Bank Campus, Minneapolis
Minnesota Zoo Summer Camps
Our summer camps are unforgettable! Learn about diversity of life in our specifically themed camps.
- Website: mnzoo.org/education/camps
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $155 - $400
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 952-431-9200
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley
Music Camps for All Ages & Experience Levels
Ages 5-17. All skill levels. Intro to music; rock band camps; beginner guitar; beginner ukulele.
- Website: tinyurl.com/txc42jc
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $309 - $519
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 21
- Phone: 952-934-7625
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: School of Rock Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie
My FilmNorth Youth Camp
Collaborate with other creative youth and gain new media skills in various film and photo camps.
- Website: myfilmnorth.org/youth-programs/youth-camps
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $195 - $720
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 16
- Phone: 651-644-1912 (ext. 4)
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: FilmNorth, Saint Paul
NSC Next Level Sports Camps
Week long camps feature athletic training, dry land training, field trips and more.
- Website: nscsports.org/nextlevelcamps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $275 - $375
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 21
- Phone: 763-792-7353
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
- Location: National Sports Center, Blaine
Nandagikendan (Seek to Learn) Academy
The Academy provides students with information about college while making new friends.
- Website: tinyurl.com/uj3cfvx
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 23 - Jun 26
- Phone: 218-879-0871
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet
National Summer Transportation Institute
Hands-on activities and field trips to expose students to careers in transportation.
- Website: tinyurl.com/yc3szvfm
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 31
- Phone: 612-626-1077
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 9
- Location: University of Minnesota, Minneapolis
Nitro-X Camp
Students learn about transportation careers through remote controlled cars and industry tours.
- Website: clcmn.edu/customized-training
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jul 13 - Jul 17
- Phone: 218-855-8118
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 8
- Location: Central Lakes College, Brainerd Campus, Brainerd
North Mississippi Park Camp
Explore, get messy and learn by doing with a different nature topic each week in the park all summer
- Website: minneapolisparks.org/nmiss
- Categories:
- Price: $80 - $150
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-370-4844
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 12
- Location: North Mississippi Regional Park, Minneapolis
North Star Camp
ACA accredited camp offering: waterfront, horses, rockclimbing, biking, campfire programs etc.
- Website: northstarcamp.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $342 - $412
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 2
- Phone: 218-829-6631
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: North Star Camp, Brainerd, MN
Northern Breezes Youth and Teen Sailing Camp
Focus is on introduction to sailing and sail training growth. Ages 7 -18 separated.
- Website: northernbreezesyouthsailingfoundation.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $169 - $329
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 763-542-9707
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: French Regional Park, Plymouth, Minnesota, Plymouth
Orono Community Education
Four-day, half and full-Day campss in sports, science, technology, art, academics, theater and more!
- Website: oronocommunityed.com
- Categories:
- Price: $25 - $180
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 952-449-8350
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 1 - 18
- Location: Orono Public Schools, Long Lake
Osprey Wilds Summer Camps
outdoor adventure, exploration and wildlife. Learn about animals, rockclimbing, camping and more
- Website: tinyurl.com/tnd2nmu
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $320 - $645
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jul 24
- Phone: 320-245-2648 ext 101
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 8
- Location: Osprey Wilds ELC, Sandstone
OutWest Cowboy and Cowgirl Horse Camp
Our Horse Camp is for kids who want to cowboy up whether they ride or have a new interest in horses.
- Website: outwestarena.com/horse-events/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $100 - $300
- Dates: Jun 8 - Jul 16
- Phone: 763-477-6629
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 4 - 13
- Location: OutWest Arena, Buffalo
Passport to Ecuador and Peru through the Arts
Take an unforgettable adventure to Ecuador and Peru through the arts!
- Website: artstart.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $185 - $355
- Dates: Jul 6 - Jul 17
- Phone: 651-698-2787
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 16
- Location: Mount Zion School, Saint Paul
Pine Haven Christian Assembly
Biblical teaching, Christian fellowship, growth in Christ through camps for youth, adults & families
- Website: pinehavencamp.orb
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $90 - $210
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 23
- Phone: 218-366-1391
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Location: Pine Haven Christian Assembly, Park Rapids
Playworks Xtreme Summer Camp
Camp providing meaningful experiences through outdoor play, field trips, and in-house programs.
- Website: playworksfun.com
- Categories:
- Price: $133 - $359
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
- Phone: 952.455.PLAY (7529)
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Location: Playworks, Prior Lake
Prairie River Camp
We are a faith based Christian camp introducing Jesus to 11-19 year olds. All indoor lodging.
- Website: prairierivercamp.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $285 - $400
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 19
- Phone: 507-383-9989
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: South Central MN Youth For Christ | PRC, Bricelyn, MN
Project Scientist
Girls ages 4-12 dive deep into STEM through hands-on learning, field trips, and STEM role models.
- Website: projectscientist.org
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $695 - $4,170
- Dates: Jun 29 - Aug 7
- Phone: (833) 776-5724
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 4 - 12
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: Macalester College & University of Minnesota, St. Paul
Recreational Sailing Summer Camp
Learn to sail summer camp classes tailored for students who have little or no sailing experience.
- Website: lmss.us
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $205 - $360
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 21
- Phone: 952-404-1645
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Lake Minnetonka Sailing School, Deephaven
Revolutionary Sports Camps
Focused on having fun, being active and developing skills both as single sport and multi-sport.
- Website: RevolutionarySports.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $85 - $295
- Dates: Jun 1 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-234-7782
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 12
- Location: Champions Hall, Eden Prairie
River Bend Nature Center Summer Camps
Get the chance to explore the outdoors through outdoor recreation, games, & wildlife experiences.
- Website: rbnc.org/summer-camp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $320
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 20
- Phone: 507-332-7151
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 7
- Location: River Bend Nature Center, faribault
Robotics, Computing & Design Camps
From building robots to designing spaces, Dunwoody offers three hands-on summer camp options.
- Website: dunwoody.edu/summercamp
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $150 - $250
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 17
- Phone: 612-374-5800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis
Royal Academy
Royal Academy will offer a small-group, focused, workshop feeling within a larger camp structure.
- Website: bethel.edu/camps
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $280 - $300
- Dates: Jun 16 - Jun 18
- Phone: 651-638-6090
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - 12
- Location: Bethel University, SAINT PAUL
Russian Camp MN
Russian Immersion Overnight Camp for kids and teens with any level of Russian language.
- Website: RussianCampMN.com
- Categories:
- Price: $450 - $500
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 14
- Phone: 952-220-9627
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: Kiwanis Scout Camp, Luther Crest, Marine on St. Croix, Alexandria
SCSU 5 Day Residential Math Science Computer Camp
The camps focus on fun and innovative ways of getting students involved in STEM related activities.
- Website: stcloudstate.edu/pipeline
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $0 - $3,000
- Dates: Jun 7 - Jul 24
- Phone: (320) 308-2553
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud
SEaM Camp
Hands-on experiences with electronics, motors, manufacturing, & robotic automated systems.
- Website: clcmn.edu
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $200
- Dates: Jul 6 - Jul 10
- Phone: 218-894-5138
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: Central Lakes College, Staples Campus, Staples
SPCM Summer Music Camp
a Day camps for kids to explore music through classes, creative play, and presentations
- Website: thespcm.org/summercamp
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $550 - $575
- Dates: Jul 6 - Jul 17
- Phone: 651-224-2205
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 7
- Location: Saint Paul Conservatory of Music, St. Paul
STEM Camps at The Works Museum
Hands-on STEM camps for ages 5-13. Featuring LEGO, robotics, architecture, coding, and more.
- Website: theworks.org
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $165 - $330
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 3
- Phone: 952-888-4262
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 13
- Location: The Works Museum, Bloomington
Safety Camp
Campers attend safety sessions and participate in team challenges, games, and graduation event.
- Website: newhopemn.gov/rec
- Categories:
- Price: $50 - $62
- Dates: Aug 11 - Aug 13
- Phone: 763-531-5151
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 5
- Location: Civic Center Park, New Hope
Saint Croix Sailing School
Sailing lessons in a Day camps format for youth ages 8-17.
- Website: saintcroixsailingschool.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $345 - $475
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 21
- Phone: 715-808-4114
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Lakefront Park Hudson Wisconsin, Hudson
Saint Thomas Academy Summer Camps
Camps for aspiring athletes, writers, chefs, video producers, gamers and kids seeking FUN!
- Website: cadets.com/summer
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $40 - $200
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 20
- Phone: 651-454-4570
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Saint Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights
School Chess Association Summer Chess Camp
Five levels chess instruction, variety activities. Meril points awards Lunch and snack provided.
- Website: schoolchess.org
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $275 - $280
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 13
- Phone: 763-593-1168
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: St Louis Park Recreation Center, St Louis Park
School of Rock Summer Camps
Have A Rockin' Summer with guitar, bass, drums, keys and vocal camps. All ages. All skill levels.
- Website: stpaul.schoolofrock.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $240 - $340
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 17
- Phone: (651) 292-1917
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: School of Rock St Paul, St Paul
Science Museum of Minnesota Summer Camps
A wide selection of hands on STEAM camps, including coding, engineering, chemistry, and more!
- Website: Smm.org/classes
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $179 - $367
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
- Phone: 651-221-4511
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 16
- Location: Science Museum of Minnesota, Saint Paul
Sewing Camps
Develop and continue expanding machine sewing skills.
- Website: sewinglounge.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $250
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 14
- Phone: 651 645-7645
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 16
- Location: Sewing Lounge, St. Paul
Shell Lake Arts Center
Offering summer camps in music, theatre and visual arts for students completing grades 6-12
- Website: shelllakeartscenter.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $675 - $710
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 7
- Phone: 715-468-2414
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - completed 12
- Location: Shell Lake, WI, Shell Lake
Snapology STEM Camp
Snapology camps are a perfect mixture of STEM concepts, social skills, creating, inventing & fun!
- Website: minneapolis.snapology.com
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $165 - $390
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-440-7627
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: Snapology Discovery Center, Minneapolis
Southwest Youth Soccer Camp
Games and drills led by Southwest High School coaches and captains
- Website: southwest-soccer.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Soccer
- Price: $50 - $85
- Dates: Aug 10 - Aug 13
- Phone: 612-865-0277
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 9
- Location: Mpls Southwest High School, Minneapolis
Spanish Immersion Summer Camp
Our Spanish Camp fosters creativity, confidence and critical thinking for school-age children.
- Website: casaearlylearning.com/programs/school-age
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $150 - $205
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 763-416-3992
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Casa de Corazón - Maple Grove, Maple Grove
St Cloud State Men's Basketball Day camps
The Camp will focus on teaching the fundamentals of basketball through individual and group drills.
- Website: mensbasketball.scsuhuskiessportcamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $190
- Dates: Jul 6 - Jul 9
- Phone: 320-336-8488
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Location: St Cloud State University, St Cloud
St Cloud State Overnight Camp
players will improve their skills, receive skill evaluations and compete
- Website: mensbasketball.scsuhuskiessportcamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $240 - $300
- Dates: Jun 7 - Jun 10
- Phone: 320-336-8488
- Types: Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 10
- Specifically for: boys
- Location: St. Cloud State University, St Cloud
St. Olaf Soccer Camps
Soccer training camps: boys 6-14yrs & dads, Juniors: BirthYears 2012-2008, Tryout prep: BY 2009-2002
- Website: mnthunderacademy.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Soccer
- Price: $110 - $299
- Dates: Jun 11 - Jul 22
- Phone: 763-334-0210
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: St Olaf College (Father & Son Camp), Academy of Holy Angels (Juniors & Tryout Prep Camp), Richfield, Northfield
St. Olaf Summer Youth Programs
St. Olaf Summer Youth Programs offers a variety of Fine Arts and Athletic Programs.
- Website: stolaf.edu/camps
- Categories:
- Price: $320 - $995
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 2
- Phone: 507-786-3031
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 18
- Location: St. Olaf College, Northfield
Studio Seven Art Camp
Students will paint and draw both in the Studio and outside. Field trips to galleries and museums.
- Website: studio7artmn.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $595
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612 376 0381
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Itasca Building suite CR30, Minneapolis
Summer Art Camp
Various art mediums instructed each week, all abilities welcome!
- Website: simplyjanestudio.com
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $120 - $175
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-354-3961
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Simply Jane Studio, Minneapolis
Summer Arts Camp
For ages 5-15 in a wide variety of art disciplines, with artist-instructors in a cool space.
- Website: tinyurl.com/minnetonkacamps
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $123 - $465
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 21
- Phone: 952-473-7361
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, Wayzata
Summer Day campss
Nature and adventure themed summer Day campss for campers ages 6 to 14.
- Website: tinyurl.com/vzzmg23
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $84 - $212
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 18
- Phone: 507-357-8580
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Ney Nature Center, Henderson
Summer French Camp with Alliance Française
Immersive French camp for kids at all levels, ages 4-18. Engaging activities like music, art, games.
- Website: afmsp.org/camps
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $175 - $340
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 28
- Phone: 612-332-0436
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Alliance Française Mpls/St Paul, Minneapolis
Summer Music Camps
Learn how to play five different instruments or play jazz in a group setting
- Website: walkerwest.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $400 - $500
- Dates: Jul 6 - Aug 7
- Phone: 651-224-2929
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Walker|West Music Academy, N/A
Summer Youth Programs & Camps
Medical, robotic and RC car camps
- Website: sctcc.edu/youth-programs-camps
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $225
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jul 16
- Phone: 320-308-5359
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: St. Cloud Technical & Community College, St. Cloud
TAGS Gymnastics & Tumbling Camps
Gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling for girls & boys in a safe, positive atmosphere!
- Website: tagsgym.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Gymnastics
- Price: $239 - $419
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 20
- Phone: 952 920-5342
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 17
- Location: TAGS Gymnastics, Apple Valley & Eden Prairie
TUNE Camp MN
22 sessions of environmental issues and fun young students learn about our world
- Website: Tunecampmn.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $100 - $450
- Dates: Jul 8 - Jul 12
- Phone: 651-491-5163
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 16
- Location: Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, Lanesboro
Tamahay Camp for Girls
Come ride horses, swim, sail, overnight camping and more all in a technology free environment.
- Website: tamahay.com
- Categories:
- Price: $1,450 - $2,600
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jul 18
- Phone: 218-652-3033
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Specifically for: girls
- Location: Tamahay Camp for Girls, AKELEY
Tanadoona
An outdoor escape that’s just down the road. Unplug, connect to nature and enjoy outdoor activities.
- Website: campfiremn.org
- Categories:
- Price: $265 - $750
- Dates: Jun 7 - Sep 2
- Phone: 612-235-7284
- Types: Full day, Overnight, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Tanadoona, Excelsior
Tech Explore Camp
Learn all about technical careers through fun, hands-on activities.
- Website: tinyurl.com/sam3h3r
- Categories:
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jun 16 - Jun 18
- Phone: 763-576-4167
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 8
- Location: Anoka Technical College, Anoka
Tennis & Life Camps at Gustavus
A camp that helps develop and build tennis and life skills for participants.
- Website: tennisandlifecamps.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $615
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 6
- Phone: 507-933-8805
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter
Textile Center Summer Camps 2020
Felt, dye, weave, sew, print, and more! 26 textile camps for ages 6 and up, all skill levels.
- Website: textilecentermn.org/sc
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $175 - $335
- Dates: Jul 6 - Aug 21
- Phone: 612-436-0464
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: Textile Center, Minneapolis
The Phipps Summer Art Camp
Classes in drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, art & nature, and theater productions and dance.
- Website: thephipps.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $89 - $379
- Dates: Jun 29 - Aug 14
- Phone: 715-386-2305
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 3 - adult
- Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson
Three Rivers Park District Summer Camps
Camps include nature exploration, outdoor recreation, art, fishing, farming, Minnesota history.
- Website: ThreeRiversParks.org
- Categories: Agencies
- Price: $87 - $399
- Dates: Jun 5 - Sep 3
- Phone: 763-559-6700
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 15
- Location: Three Rivers Park District, Various parks across the metro
ThreeSixty Journalism News Reporter Academy
New ThreeSixty students will learn from experienced professionals and write a reported story.
- Website: threesixty.stthomas.edu
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $0 - $975
- Dates: Jul 13 - Jul 24
- Phone: 952-962-5269
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul
Totino-Grace Athletic, Performing arts, and Academic Camps
Totino-Grace offers a wide variety of academic, Performing arts, and athletic camp experiences.
- Website: totinograce.org/summercamps
- Categories:
- Price: $75 - $115
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 14
- Phone: 763-571-9116
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Totino-Grace High School, Fridley
Twin Cities Jazz Workshop
Students play in combos, learn improv, theory, and more. Mentored by pros, concludes with concert.
- Website: tcjazzworkshop.com
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $225 - $235
- Dates: Jun 22 - Aug 7
- Phone: 612-871-3534
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 13 - 18
- Location: Blake School (Nortrhup Campus), Minneapolis
Twin City Tennis Camps
Moving Tennis from a Game of Skill to a Game For Life. Weekly Camps for all ages and skill level.
- Website: twincitytenniscamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $150 - $299
- Dates: Jun 1 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-600-2460
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Golden Valley Tennis Center at Brookview Park, Golden Valley
University Recreation & Wellness Youth Programs
All camps offer hands-on activities, rock climbing, swimming, themed projects & recreational games.
- Website: recwell.umn.edu/youth
- Categories:
- Price: $239 - $459
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 21
- Phone: 612-625-2242
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul Gymnasium, Saint Paul
University of Northwestern Athletic Camps
The University of Northwestern offers a variety of summer sport camps.
- Website: unweagles.com/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $100 - $240
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 13
- Phone: 651-592-6031
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: University of Northwestern, Roseville
Upper Midwest String Camp
For 7-12th-graders eager to develop string playing through chamber, orchestra, and technique classes
- Website: mnsota.org/events/upper-midwest-camp
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $599
- Dates: Jul 26 - Jul 31
- Phone: 320 493-1862
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph
Vocal Artist Program
Intensive vocal training program for teens interested in opera and musical theater
- Website: mnopera.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $100 - $900
- Dates: Jun 23 - Dec 27
- Phone: 612-342-9597
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 8 - 12
- Location: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry offers summer camping programs for God's people of all ages.
- Website: VLMcamps.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $60 - $670
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 7
- Phone: 800-331-5148
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Camp Hiawatha, Camp Vermilion, Cook, MN and Deer River, MN
Way Cool Cooking Camp
Have your kids join us for some fun in the kitchen this summer learning cooking & baking techniques
- Website: waycoolcookingschool.com
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $75 - $300
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 3
- Phone: 952-949-6799
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Location: Way Cool Cooking School, Inc., Eden Prairie
Wayzata Community Ed Youth Summer Camps
Day campss for students age 4-12. Topics include Art, Science, Engineering, Dance, Theater and more.
- Website: wayzataschools.org/communityed
- Categories: Academic, Arts, Day camps, Resident camps, Sports/athletics, Wrestling
- Price: $45 - $295
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 7
- Phone: 763-745-5200
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 9
- Location: Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Plymouth
Wolf Ridge Summer Camps and Trips
Connect to nature and new friends as you explore and interact with nature every day.
- Website: wolf-ridge.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $200 - $2,100
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 17
- Phone: 218-353-7414
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center, Finland
YMCA Camp Olson
Traditional overnight summer camp featuring sailing, Horseback riding and leadership development
- Website: campolson.org
- Categories:
- Price: $370 - $820
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 8
- Phone: 218-363-2207
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: YMCA Camp Olson, Longville
YMCA Day campss
Traditional & specialty camps such as horses, water activities & more. Bus transportation available.
- Website: ymcamn.org/summer
- Categories:
- Price: $205 - $700
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-30-9622
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 14
- Location: YMCA Day campss, Minneapolis
YMCA Overnight Camps
Traditional & teen wilderness camps that build character, self-confidence & lifelong skills.
- Website: ymcacamps.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $345 - $2,900
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 25
- Phone: 612-230-9622
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: YMCA Overnight Camps, Minneapolis
YMCA Summer Power and Uproar
Three- to five-day sessions with weekly themes. Staff guide small age-appropriate groups.
- Website: ymcamn.org/summer
- Categories:
- Price: $134 - $222
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-230-9622
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: Twin Cities Metro, Twin Cities Metro
YMCA Summer Sports Camp
Week-long Sports Camps provide opportunity for kids to build athletic skills and explore sports.
- Website: ymcamn.org/sportscamp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $200 - $225
- Dates: Jun 8 - Sep 4
- Phone: 612-230-9622
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Twin Cities Metro, Twin Cities Metro
Young Peoples' Summer Theatre Intensive
Students in this theatre program will grow their knowledge and experience of stage production.
- Website: tinyurl.com/s52shyt
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $300 - $400
- Dates: Jul 20 - Jul 31
- Phone: 1-651-385-4565
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 12
- Location: Red Wing, Hobgoblin Music Loft, Red Wing
Youth Performance Company
Acting, musical theatre, improv and more! We also offer an off-site residential theatre camp.
- Website: youthperformanceco.org
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $140 - $280
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
- Phone: 612-623-9080
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Youth Performance Company, St. Paul
Youth Sports Camps
Youth Sports Camps. A dozen different sports options for beginners and intermediate skills.
- Website: skyhawks.com/minnesota
- Categories: Sports/athletics, General sports
- Price: $99 - $249
- Dates: Jun 8 - Aug 28
- Phone: 651-998-0418
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 2 - 14
- Location: Twin Cities, Rochester and Mankato locations, Twin Cities, Rochester and Mankato locations