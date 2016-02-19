Minnesota’s hospitals have publicly reported adverse events since 2005. There are now 32 categories, including medication errors, foreign objects left in a body during surgery, serious pressure ulcers, and operating on the wrong body part. Some categories have changed over the years -- for example, before 2010 hospitals reported only patient falls that led to death, but now they also report those that cause serious injuries. Use the search field below to look up adverse events by hospital, year or error type.

Source: Minnesota Department of Health