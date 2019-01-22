NEW ORLEANS — The former owner of a company that left thousands of tons of potentially explosive artillery propellant at a Louisiana National Guard facility has dropped an appeal of his sentence. A codefendant's sentencing appeal remains before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Former Explo Systems Inc. owner David Alan Smith and officer Keneth Lampkin were among five defendants who pleaded guilty in what a prosecutor called the nation's worst-ever dumping of military explosives. All five were sentenced Nov. 29.

The 5th Circuit on Tuesday dismissed Smith's appeal, as requested by the 63-year-old resident of Winchester, Kentucky. Smith's filing last week said only that he had decided to drop the appeal after talking with his lawyers.

Online court records show that Lampkin's appeal remains active.