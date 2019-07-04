In the run-up to the 2020 census, the government has embraced technology as never before, hoping to halt the ballooning cost of the decennial head count. For the first time, households will have the option of responding online, and field workers going door to door will be equipped with smartphones to log the information they collect.

To make it all work, the Census Bureau needed more computing power and digital storage space, so it turned to cloud technology provided by Amazon Web Services.

What the bureau did not realize — until an audit last year — was that there was an unsecured door to sensitive data left open. Access credentials for an account with virtually unlimited privileges had been lost, potentially allowing a hacker to view, alter or delete information collected during recent field tests.

The Census Bureau says that it has closed off this vulnerability and that no information was compromised. But the discovery of the problem highlights the myriad risks facing next year’s all-important head count.

Each census is a staggering logistical lift, but the 2020 count presents challenges the Census Bureau has never confronted before.

The government has ambitious plans to use new digital methods to collect data. But the Census Bureau has had to scale back testing of that technology because of inadequate funding — raising the risk of problems ranging from software glitches to cyberattacks.

The government plans to deploy new technology for the 2020 census, but risks abound.

Also new is the threat of online disinformation campaigns reminiscent of the 2016 presidential cycle. The heated political discourse about the citizenship question has supplied ample fuel, and researchers say they are already beginning to see coordinated online efforts to undermine public trust in the census and to sow chaos and confusion.

Mandated by the Constitution, the census has been conducted without fail every 10 years since 1790. The first was conducted by U.S. marshals who traveled on horseback and asked residents just six basic questions.

Since then, the census has grown far more elaborate, though the process — mailing out paper forms and relying heavily on field workers going door to door — remained essentially the same from 1970 through 2010.

The transition to new technologies for 2020 represents a “huge jump” in the right direction, said Robert Groves, director of the bureau during the 2010 census.

The greatest risk to the census, former officials say, is that the public loses faith in the legitimacy of an independent institution at the core of American democracy.

“The price is poor quality data,” said Steve Jost, a former Census Bureau official, “and the price of that lives with us for a decade.”