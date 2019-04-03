– At least 25 prominent artificial-intelligence researchers, including experts at Google, Facebook, Microsoft and a recent winner of the prestigious Turing Award, have signed a letter calling on Amazon to stop selling its facial-recognition technology to law enforcement agencies because it is biased against women and people of color.

The letter, which was publicly released Wednesday, reflects growing concern in academia and the tech industry that bias in facial-recognition technology is a systemic problem. Some researchers — and even some companies — are arguing the technology cannot be properly controlled without government regulation.

Amazon sells a product called Rekognition through its cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services. The company said last year that early customers included the Orlando Police Department in Florida and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

In January, two researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published a peer-reviewed study showing that Amazon Rekognition had more trouble identifying the gender of female and darker-skinned faces in photos than similar services from IBM and Microsoft. It mistook women for men 19 percent of the time, the study showed, and misidentified darker-skinned women for men 31 percent of the time. Before publishing their findings on Amazon Rekognition, the M.I.T. researchers released a similar study examining services from IBM, Microsoft and Megvii, an artificial-intelligence company in China. All three updated their services to address concerns raised by the researchers.

The letter released on Wednesday was signed by the Google researchers Margaret Mitchell, Andrea Frome and Timnit Gebru; the Facebook researcher Georgia Gkioxari; William Isaac, a researcher at DeepMind, the London lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet; and Yoshua Bengio, one of the world’s most important A.I. researchers.

Last week, Bengio was one of three people to receive the Turing Award — often called “the Nobel Prize of computing” — for his work with neural networks, the technology that underpins modern facial recognition services.

“There are no laws or required standards to ensure that Rekognition is used in a manner that does not infringe on civil liberties,” the A.I. researchers wrote. “We call on Amazon to stop selling Rekognition to law enforcement.”

Microsoft, by contrast, improved the accuracy of its facial recognition last year after an earlier M.I.T. study reported that its system was better at identifying the gender of lighter-skinned men in a photo database than darker-skinned women.

Amazon has said that it has not received any reports of Rekognition misuse by law enforcement, and that the company’s acceptable use policy prohibits customers from using its services in ways that violate laws.