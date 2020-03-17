An expert witness for the prosecution in the manslaughter trial of Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Krook said Tuesday that the deputy didn’t have sufficient reason to fatally shoot an armed and suicidal man.

Instead, said Crystal Police Lt. Derrick Hacker, Krook should have taken cover while a fellow deputy continued negotiating with Benjamin Evans, 23, who was kneeling in a Lake Elmo crosswalk while pointing a gun to his head.

“A reasonable officer would have taken cover,” said Hacker, a use of force expert who also testified in the trial of Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

Krook is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the April 2018 shooting death of Evans. He is the third Minnesota law enforcement officer to be charged in connection with a shooting death while on duty, after former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in 2016 and Noor in 2017. Yanez was acquitted and Noor was convicted.

Krook was expected to take the stand in his defense Tuesday, if time permitted.

Hacker said in court that Evans didn’t present the kind of threat that warrants using deadly force, saying it was clear that Evans was in mental crisis and needed help.

Court documents said Evans, a Lake Elmo firefighter, was intoxicated the night of his death and suicidal over his relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

Under cross examination by Krook’s attorney, Kevin Short, Hacker said he worked for nearly 150 hours on the case at a rate of $150 an hour, earning about $22,000.

After hearing the witness, Krook’s attorneys filed a motion for dismissal, saying the prosecution was trying to buy a conviction with paid expert witnesses. Judge Mary A. Yunker denied the motion, saying it will be up to the jury to decide.