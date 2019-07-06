– Charley Royer, 17 months old, has such a swift, strong kick that putting a pair of pants on him can turn into a wrestling match.

His mother doesn’t mind. Far from it.

“Things that might annoy other parents, I’m so thankful for,” Lexi Royer said.

This child, who crawls around and proudly hauls himself upright against the couch, wasn’t expected to do any of this. Before he was born, doctors predicted that he would be paralyzed from the waist down. Prenatal testing had found that he had a severe spinal defect and might need breathing and feeding tubes, leg braces, crutches, a wheelchair and lifelong treatment for fluid buildup in his brain.

The condition, spina bifida, occurs when tissue that should enclose and protect the spinal column does not form properly, leaving part of the spine uncovered, with nerves exposed. About 2,000 children a year are born with the disorder in the United States.

Surgery to repair the defect can be performed after a child is born, but the results are often better if it can be accomplished before birth. Because nerve damage is irreversible and accumulates as a pregnancy progresses, closing the spine as early as possible can prevent further injury.

A kid on the move: Lexi and Josh Royer played with their 17-month-old son, Charley. Lexi Royer underwent fetoscopic surgery after doctors predicted their son would be paralyzed from the waist down, with other profound disabilities.

Traditionally, the prenatal surgery has required cutting open the uterus. But Lexi and her husband, Josh, chose an experimental approach: fetoscopic surgery, developed at Texas Children’s Hospital by Dr. Michael Belfort, the obstetrician and gynecologist in chief, and Dr. William Whitehead, a pediatric neurosurgeon.

In that operation, doctors opened the abdomen and made tiny slits in the uterus to insert a camera and miniature instruments. The camera sent images to a monitor so the surgeons could watch what they were doing.

The operation is not a fit for every case of spina bifida, but, when feasible, it has two advantages. Not making a big cut in the uterus decreases the odds that the mother will give birth prematurely and need a Caesarean. Surgeons at Stanford and Johns Hopkins are also performing fetoscopic surgery for spina bifida in clinical trials.

For the Royers, the experiment paid off. Charley had the surgery in September 2017, as a six-month fetus, and was born full term in January 2018. No Caesarean was needed. Charley even flexed his legs in the delivery room.

Most important, the fetal surgery had quickly reversed a dangerous condition in which part of Charley’s brain stem had sunk into his spinal canal, which could have led to physical and cognitive disabilities.

“He’s on track with everything — speech, fine motor, cognitive — except for gross motor, which we expected,” Lexi Royer said.

He gets physical and occupational therapy every week, and Lexi Royer spends an hour a day working with him on walking. His father built parallel bars out of plastic pipe, and as Charley walks hanging on to those, his parents hand him toys to encourage him to hold the bar with just one hand. His legs were strong enough to let him stand at six months, Lexi Royer said. The first time he walked across a room, holding on to a walker with wheels, he finished by plopping down and yelling “Whoa!” Royer said. She wept.

Despite fetal surgery, many children with spina bifida are incontinent. But Charley, to the surprise of his doctors, seems to have normal bladder function.

“People ask me: ‘So he’s all good now? It’s over? He’s cured?’” Royer said.

No.

“Fetal surgery is not a cure,” she said. “Damage was done before the surgery, and all they can do is close it up so the damage doesn’t get worse. He’ll have to be monitored for the rest of his life.”

One concern is that scar tissue at the surgery site might grow into Charley’s spine and entangle nerves, a condition called tethered cord, which would require surgery. It is not uncommon in children with a history of spina bifida, and often occurs during growth spurts.

Her husband is a firefighter, and the department has counselors who specialize in post-traumatic stress disorders, for both employees and their families. Lexi Royer sought counseling, and it helped, she said.

But now she and her husband are grappling with a new question: How will they tell Charley about his condition?

“I think about it all the time,” Joshuwa Royer said. “But I don’t want to bore him … or create a disability in his mind. We don’t want this to be his identity. And we don’t want to pour into him what we went through.”

“I wish I could have had a crystal ball then and seen how we are now,” Lexi Royer said. “I could have saved myself so many tears.”