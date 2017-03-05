A small airplane’s engine failed before the aircraft crashed in a central Minnesota farm field, leaving the pilot with “significant injuries,” authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 2:45 p.m. Saturday roughly a half-mile southwest of the Paynesville Airport, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrived and discovered Michael Jude, 71, of St. Cloud, standing outside his plane.

“Jude ... received significant injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Jude was first taken to a hospital in Paynesville and then to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment.

Jude told authorities he had left the Clear Lake Airport for the 50-mile trip west to the airport in Paynesville “but aborted the landing and was coming back around to land when he experienced engine failure and attempted to land in a corn stubble field ... southwest of the end of the runway,” the Sheriff’s Office statement read.

The plane wings and landing gear were damaged from the impact. The aircraft was amateur-built in 2009.