‘Fifth Cinema’

Artist Nguyen Trinh Tri travels through her homeland of Vietnam, exploring the ways that film can reposition indigenous histories as the main narrative. Her experimental essay/film “Fifth Cinema,” which is playing on a loop at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, is a 55-minute meditation on this concept, complete with Vietnamese and English subtitles. The visually rich film combines clips from popular films and government propaganda films, home movies, personal accounts, YouTube videos and even a chilling series of Polaroids of the ocean that offer tiny glimpses of the war. The title for the film expands on the notion of “fourth cinema,” which is a film by, about and for indigenous people. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. & Sat.; 10-9 Thu.-Fri. through Feb. 17. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

Alicia Eler