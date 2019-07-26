Recent news prompts me to ask whether you have ever joined a mob.

I did, a number of times, in graduate school, as part of a roiling mass of Vietnam protesters in 1969 and 1970. Truthfully, we were protesters in the honored historical tradition of legitimate dissenters — with our antiwar signs and peace symbol buttons, dutifully listening to self-appointed speakers with bullhorns (or an amp sound system for the better planned and publicized marches).

We stood around some space, like Northrop auditorium, or shuffled along from point A to point B, usually congregating at a conspicuous public site.

Often loud — buffoons or hoodlums, depending on the mixed views of bystanders — we wanted fellow citizens to hear our message. But it never dawned on me to smash a car window or lob rocks at stoically watching policemen.

Of course, I had seen plenty of TV coverage of violent protests, probably most famously the Days of Rage at the 1968 Democratic convention.

But one day I too became part of a real mob — screaming outside Honeywell headquarters in Minneapolis. We were restless and angry from the start; the company’s cluster bombs were our target. I sensed that this demonstration could get nasty. I didn’t walk away, however. I wanted to know how a “real” protest — that is, a violent one — developed among hundreds of nonviolent true believers.

I could feel I was as revved up as I have ever been. Honeywell’s security men, maybe a half dozen, retreated from the steps in front of the building’s entrance when the crowd, now a mob, surged at them. Behind the glass door and side panels, they inserted a metal pole through the door’s handles, I guess that was a provocation for the mob.

From a clear vantage point, I watched young men and women using metal rods and rocks start smashing the safety glass of the entry. That spider web of cracks you’ve often seen soon filled an entire six foot window, fragments crunching under the mob’s feet. But the glass did not fall, and within minutes police cars arrived.

The mob backed away from the doors but did not disperse, churning and yelling in the open space in front of the building. After loud popgun sounds, a cloud of smoke fell on us.

Still not moving away, I wrapped a handkerchief around my mouth and nose, just like the mobs members on TV.

Then — I got scared. Not by the smoke or the swirling mob or the shouting policemen, but by my Jekyll-to-Hyde transformation.

I ran away.

No doubt this episode clearly marks me a socialist, communist, America-hating radical. I didn’t feel that way; all the deaths in the war just saddened me enormously.

But looking back those decades ago, I understand modern-day protesters, whether at Planned Parenthood clinics or on freeways blocking traffic to retaliate against some police shooting. Anger, rage explode at such perceived injustices.

And now I witness the devout antipathies of Trump rally supporters: “Send her back.”

I know the gut feeling that pulses through a crowd of protesters, people beside you sharing unhinged shouts and supportive nods. The recent news of such behavior reinforces my conviction that “Make America Great” speaks to intense and genuine sadness at loss, powerlessness, injustice. As with my sadness at the death toll in Vietnam, angry, mean responses — perversely comforting for the aggrieved — today displace reason and goodwill.

Secondly like many concerned citizens, I worry about the onset of violence, which could ignite given any number of scenarios, perhaps most obviously by a fraught election. I co-conspired in a lot of antiwar crimes. It’s easy to justify any behavior if you are right.

Lastly I want to acknowledge the possible fostering of contemporary outrage by the Vietnam protests of my youth. Some writers have argued that the disruptive culture of the 1960s undermined many long-held American values. While I don’t fully agree, I do appreciate how we baby boomers may have instigated practices that nowadays don’t seem as benign as our idealism foretold. Perhaps our current president and other elected officials, along with their fans, are likewise harbingers of problems my grandchildren will encounter.

Unintended consequences play havoc with noble intentions.

Lee Woolman, of Minneapolis, is a retired high school teacher.