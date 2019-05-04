TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama has bestowed an honorary doctorate degree to Autherine Lucy Foster, the first African American to attend the university.
Her brief enrollment came after a lengthy court battle. She had first applied to the university in 1952 after earning a degree in English from Miles College, but her acceptance was rescinded because she was not white. She enrolled at the university in 1956 but was expelled three days later after her presence brought crowds of protesters to campus.
African American students did not return to the campus until 1963.
Foster earned a master's degree in education from the university in 1991, more than 35 years after attending her first class.
