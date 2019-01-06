– Small business issues often win bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, but given the divisions in the incoming 116th Congress, advocates for companies have low expectations.

“I think 2019 is going to be a quiet year with maybe small reforms on tax things, maybe some trade legislation getting through,” said Karen Kerrigan, president of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Company owners may see more movement in their states, said John Arensmeyer, CEO of Small Business Majority, who called governors “more aggressive than anyone” on helping small business.

A look at issues that small business advocates expect to be on government agendas in 2019:

Health care. Lawmakers were expected to introduce health care bills even before the federal court ruling last month that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. Since that ruling, which is expected to be appealed and could reach the Supreme Court, House Democrats have said they plan to intervene in the defense of the law.

Democrats expect to introduce bills to limit the use of low-cost short-term health plans that have limited coverage and bolster the ACA’s coverage of people with pre-existing conditions. Republican opposition to Democratic efforts is likely.

Democrats expect to introduce bills to shore up the ACA even as a federal ruling that the health law is unconstitutional works its way through courts.

Changes in health care law are most likely to come from the states, Arensmeyer said.

Taxes. Legislation to simplify tax code provisions that affect small businesses languished in the last Congress and is expected to be reintroduced. Among other things, the Small Business Owners’ Tax Simplification Act would make due dates for estimated tax payments the last date of calendar year quarters. It would also make it easier for owners to deduct their own health care premiums.

Some business groups will seek further tax code simplification because of the administrative burden taxes place on owners. But hopes aren’t high.

Trade. Congress is expected to consider the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) early in 2019. The trade deal, intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), is opposed by Democrats who want stronger protections for U.S. workers from low-wage Mexican competition. Many U.S. small manufacturers export to Mexico and Canada and want the deal ratified. “It’s bad for business, particularly for small businesses, if the agreement just went away,” said Todd McCracken, president of the National Small Business Association.

Employment issues. The Labor Department is expected to issue its new regulations on overtime — which employees must be given overtime, and which are exempt. The Trump administration is rewriting rules expanding overtime written under the Obama administration and then blocked by a federal judge. Kerrigan expects the rules to be issued early in the year, and predicted the threshold would be a compromise between the Obama administration version and no increase.

Infrastructure. Legislation to repair the nation’s roadways and bridges is expected in the new Congress although the Trump administration $1.5 billion proposal announced last February foundered. McCracken said the parties remain too far apart for a bill to pass — unless the economy provides some motivation for a compromise.

Internet privacy. Laws aimed at protecting consumers’ privacy and personal information are expected to be pursued in state legislatures, and possibly in Congress, after California’s passage last year of its Consumer Privacy Protection Act. The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, requires businesses to disclose how they use personal information and gives consumers more control over how that information is used.

The prospect of businesses having to comply with 50 different laws has some members of Congress in favor of creating a national standard.