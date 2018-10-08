You've heard the expression, "It's a marathon, not a sprint." It's used to remind us not to get too high during the good times or too low during the bad, and to stay focused on and prepare for the moment to come. Sunday's 27th Twin Cities Marathon was an embodiment of that phrase, as runners experienced both the thrill of an enthusiastic crowd that included the Seward Concert Band along West River Parkway between miles 17 and 18 and the ebbs and spikes of energy and emotion over a 26.2-mile course. At the finish, Andrew Baker (44) wore the mask of a man who had experienced the full range of the experience.