DEARBORN, Mich. — A traveling exhibit featuring Norman Rockwell's iconic "Four Freedoms" paintings is going on display in the Detroit area.

"Enduring Ideals: Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms " runs Saturday through Jan. 13 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

Rockwell's 1943 illustrations, which are among the most famous in American history, were a response to President Franklin Roosevelt's "Four Freedoms" speech from two years earlier. They're called "Freedom of Speech," ''Freedom of Worship," ''Freedom from Fear" and "Freedom from Want."

Ruby Bridges, who as a little girl helped integrate the New Orleans public schools, is scheduled to speak Nov. 1 in conjunction with the exhibition. The landmark moment in the civil rights movement in 1960 was immortalized in the Rockwell painting, "The Problem We All Live With."