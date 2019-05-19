DETROIT — A new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum takes visitors through 150 years of life in the city's Corktown neighborhood.
Called "The Journey to Now ," the exhibit opened this month and is scheduled to run through July 7.
The exhibit is hosted by the nonprofit organization Corktown Experience in conjunction with Wayne State University's Anthropology Museum. It tells the story of the people who lived in the Workers' Row House in Corktown and of the workers who helped build Detroit into an industrial and automotive powerhouse.
This exhibit kicks off an effort by Corktown Experience to turn the Workers' Row House and the surrounding property into a community hub and cultural center.
