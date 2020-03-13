Does exercise help or hinder our bodies’ ability to fight off infections?

The latest science suggests that being fit boosts our immune systems, and that even a single workout can amplify and improve our ability to fight germs.

Many of us have heard that exercise will tamp down our immune systems, opening us to pathogens and illness. That notion gained credence in the late 1980s when studies were showing that “marathon running increased the incidence of infection symptoms,” said John Campbell, a professor at the University of Bath in England. But those studies turned out to have relied too heavily on self-diagnoses. In laboratory testing after races, few marathoners proved to have respiratory infections. Instead, most had developed airway irritations. Follow-up studies established that marathon runners and other endurance athletes tended, in fact, to report few annual sick days.

At the same time, though, some research hinted that one strenuous workout might temporarily diminish our immune responses soon afterward. But subsequent experiments offered a different explanation.

In remarkable experiments with rodents, scientists marked some of their immune cells with phosphorescent dye and had them run to exhaustion. The scientists noted that the levels of glowing cells in their bloodstreams spiked and then plummeted, as expected. But they also found that few of those cells had died; instead they had traveled to the animals’ lungs, guts and other parts of their bodies potentially most vulnerable to germ invasions during exercise.

There are caveats, though. If you have not been exercising, now might not be the ideal moment to start an ambitious new workout. And do not ignore basic hygiene and common sense. Wash your hands often before and after exercise and skip workouts if you feel unwell.