NEW YORK — A corporate executive has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for defrauding a New York state economic development program.
Joseph Gerardi was sentenced Thursday in the case involving the Buffalo Billion project. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said the sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who wants to cheat as they compete for contracts involving government funding.
Gerardi was convicted by a jury of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to federal officers.
Gerardi is a top executive at COR Development in the Syracuse area.
Prosecutors say he bribed a senior official in the governor's office in one scheme and conspired to rig contracts to steer large projects to his company. He was acquitted of the bribery scheme.
The 59-year-old Gerardi declined to speak. His lawyer says he is sorry.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.