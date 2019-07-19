Excessive Heat Through Friday

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* TEMPERATURE...Highs of 90 to 95 Friday, combined with dew points in the upper 70s, will make for heat indices of 100 to 110 degrees Friday afternoon. Low temperatures will only fall to 70 to 75, providing little relief from the heat.

* IMPACTS...The high heat indices during the day will lead to increased risk for heat-related illness for those active outdoors or with limited access to air conditioning.

____________________________________________________________________________

Max Heat Index Values on Friday

Here's the heat index forecast for Friday, which suggests feels like temps approaching 100° or more across the southern half of the state. Stay cool out there everyone!

_____________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Weather Outlook Here's the weather outlook for Friday, which shows very warm temps in place across much of the state with readings warming into the 80s and 90s. These temps will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Keep in mind that dewpoints will still be in the 70s across the souther half of the state, so it will feel very hot and humid. _____________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the temperature outlook through the rest of July and into the early part of August. Note that temps will still be quite hot through the end of the week, but we are getting indications of a nice cool down next week. In fact, highs may even dip into the upper 70s for some! __________________________________________________________________ ENHANCED Severe Risk Friday According to NOAA's SPC, there is an EHNACED Severe Risk on Friday from west central Minnesota through much of central and northern Wisconsin. The risk includes the potential of large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

______________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook Ahead Weather conditions look fairly unsettled across the Upper Midwest later Friday into early Saturday with showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain.

_________________________________________________________________________ Rainfall Potential Through AM Tuesday Here's the rainfall potential through PM Sunday, which suggests pockets of heavy rain across parts of the state. Scatterd showers and storms could produce localized areas of flooding, especially across the eastern part of Minnesota and into Central and Southern Wisconsin. ________________________________________________________________________________

Last 100F Day...

It's going to be a hot several days ahead and there's a chance that a few select cities could hit 100F for the first time in a few years.



________________________________________________________________________

"Dangerous Heat Expected Through The Weekend From The Plains To The East Coast"

Praedictix Briefing :

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to ramp up from today into the weekend from the Plains to the East Coast. Numerous Excessive Heat Warnings are already in place, stretching from southeastern South Dakota south to Oklahoma City and eastward into the Ohio Valley, as well as in the Philadelphia metro. Excessive Heat Watches are also in place across portions of the Northeast, including Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., New York City, and Boston.

Highs in these areas are expected to climb into at least the 90s over the next several days, and when humidity is factored in it could feel more like 100-110F+ in some locations during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Warm lows – near 80F some nights – won’t provide much relief overnight in cities like Kansas City, Chicago, New York City and Washington D.C.

While we typically see hot weather during the summer, it’ll be the stretch of consecutive hot days and warm nights that will be problematic. Excessive Heat Concerns. A dangerous summer heatwave will continue to take shape through the weekend from the Plains to the East Coast, with highs in the 90s and low 100s and heat index values climbing above 110F in some locations. Numerous heat alerts are in place due to the high afternoon heat index values as well as overnight lows that won’t provide much relief from the heat if not in an air-conditioned location. Some locations under Excessive Heat Warnings include: Oklahoma City, OK : From 11 AM to 8 PM today for heat index values around 110F.

: From 11 AM to 8 PM today for heat index values around 110F. Wichita, KS : Through 7 PM Saturday for highs between 95-105F and daily peak heat index values between 105-110F.

: Through 7 PM Saturday for highs between 95-105F and daily peak heat index values between 105-110F. Kansas City, MO : Through 8 PM Saturday for highs in the upper 90s to around 100F, daily peak heat index values between 105-110F, and nighttime lows in the upper 70s to around 80F.

: Through 8 PM Saturday for highs in the upper 90s to around 100F, daily peak heat index values between 105-110F, and nighttime lows in the upper 70s to around 80F. St. Louis, MO : Through 8 PM Saturday for highs in the upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 110F.

: Through 8 PM Saturday for highs in the upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 110F. Omaha, NE : Through 7 PM Saturday for highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 113F.

: Through 7 PM Saturday for highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 113F. Des Moines, IA : Through 7 PM Saturday for highs in the 90s, daily peak heat index values between 100-110F, and nighttime lows in the mid-70s to around 80F.

: Through 7 PM Saturday for highs in the 90s, daily peak heat index values between 100-110F, and nighttime lows in the mid-70s to around 80F. Chicago, IL : From Noon today through 7 PM Saturday for highs in the 90s (potentially nearing 100F Friday and Saturday) and peak daily heat index values between 99-115F.

: From Noon today through 7 PM Saturday for highs in the 90s (potentially nearing 100F Friday and Saturday) and peak daily heat index values between 99-115F. Indianapolis, IN : From 2 PM today through 8 PM Sunday for highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with peak daily heat index values between 105-110F.

: From 2 PM today through 8 PM Sunday for highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with peak daily heat index values between 105-110F. Louisville, KY : From 2 PM today through 8 PM Sunday for daily peak heat index values from 100-110F.

: From 2 PM today through 8 PM Sunday for daily peak heat index values from 100-110F. Detroit, MI : From Noon today through 8 PM Saturday for highs in the upper 80s today and mid/upper 90s Friday and Saturday, with daily heat index values between 100-110F.

: From Noon today through 8 PM Saturday for highs in the upper 80s today and mid/upper 90s Friday and Saturday, with daily heat index values between 100-110F. Columbus, OH : From 2 PM today to 8 PM Saturday for highs in the low/mid-90s and daily peak heat index values of 100-105F.

: From 2 PM today to 8 PM Saturday for highs in the low/mid-90s and daily peak heat index values of 100-105F. Philadelphia, PA: Until 10 PM Sunday for highs in the upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 110F. Some locations under Excessive Heat Watches include: Cleveland, OH : From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for daily peak heat index values from 105-112F.

: From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for daily peak heat index values from 105-112F. Pittsburgh, PA : From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for highs in the low 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 104F.

: From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for highs in the low 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 104F. Washington, D .C./Baltimore, MD : From Friday morning through Sunday evening for daily heat index values potentially in the 110-115F range and overnight heat index values between 80-90F.

: From Friday morning through Sunday evening for daily heat index values potentially in the 110-115F range and overnight heat index values between 80-90F. New York, NY : From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for highs in the upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 111F.

: From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for highs in the upper 90s and daily peak heat index values up to 111F. Boston, MA : From Saturday morning through Saturday evening for highs in the mid/upper 90s and heat index values up to 107F.

: From Saturday morning through Saturday evening for highs in the mid/upper 90s and heat index values up to 107F. Rochester, NY : From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon for daily heat index values as high as 108F.

: From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon for daily heat index values as high as 108F. Raleigh, NC: From Saturday through Sunday evening for daily peak heat index values between 110-113F. Some locations under Heat Advisories include: Little Rock, AR : From 11 AM to 8 PM today for heat index values between 105-110F.

: From 11 AM to 8 PM today for heat index values between 105-110F. Twin Cities, MN : From Noon today through 7 PM Friday for highs in the 90s, daily heat index values between 95-105F, and overnight lows between 70-75F.

: From Noon today through 7 PM Friday for highs in the 90s, daily heat index values between 95-105F, and overnight lows between 70-75F. Milwaukee, WI : From Noon today through 11 PM Friday for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today with heat index values between 95-102F, and mid/upper 90s for highs Friday with heat index values between 105-111F.

: From Noon today through 11 PM Friday for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today with heat index values between 95-102F, and mid/upper 90s for highs Friday with heat index values between 105-111F. Memphis, TN : From 11 AM today through 8 PM Friday for daily peak heat index values between 105-109F.

: From 11 AM today through 8 PM Friday for daily peak heat index values between 105-109F. Raleigh, NC: From Noon to 7 PM both today and Friday for peak heat index values up to 105F. Upper Midwest Highs And Lows. Highs into the weekend will reach into the mid/upper 90s from the Plains into the Ohio Valley during the afternoon hours with the potential the thermometer could top 100F in some locations. There also won’t be much relief at night as lows only dip into the 70s as far north as portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin – and only around 80F both Friday and Saturday morning for areas like Des Moines, Chicago, St. Louis, and Kansas City. Upper Midwest Heat Index Values. Once you factor in the humidity (with dew points in the 70s) it is expected that it’ll feel more like the 100s during the peak heating of the afternoon as far north as locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. These values could approach 110F in some locations, especially in the Thursday-Saturday timeframe for areas like Detroit, Chicago, and St. Louis. Some cooler and drier air will start to filter into portions of the region through the weekend, helping to bring relief to the Twin Cities by Saturday and at least slightly cooler air into Chicago and Des Moines by Sunday. Northeast Highs And Lows. The main surge of heat will move into portions of the Northeast Friday into the weekend. Highs look to approach – if not break – 100F Saturday from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia to New York City. The last time New York City and Philadelphia saw a 100F+ high was back in July of 2012, with D.C. and Baltimore seeing 100F+ highs as recently as 2016. Saturday looks to be the warmest day for most locations, but highs will be only slightly cooler into Sunday. Meanwhile, lows Saturday-Monday morning will be at least around 80F in the major cities from New York City to D.C., which will provide no break in the heat through the overnight hours. Northeast Heat Index Values. Especially from Friday and Saturday, heat index values of 100F+ will be possible from New York City southward. Saturday looks to have the highest heat index values, with 100F+ in Boston, and heat index values of 110F+ in areas like New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Heat Safety Tips. Here are some heat safety tips from NOAA for the next several days. This heat is not to be taken lightly through the rest of the week and the weekend across the central and Northeastern United States. While we typically see hot weather during the summer, it’ll be the stretch of consecutive hot days and warm nights that will be problematic. You can find more heat safety tips here: https://www.weather.gov/ safety/heat D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

___________________________________________________________________________

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temperatures continuing across the Western US and Alaska. However, cooler than average temperatures will be found across the Central US by the end of the month.



________________________________________________________________________________

Central US Precipitation Since January 1st