VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis sent Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl a warm letter in accepting his resignation, praising what he said was Wuerl's nobility and sacrifice in stepping down for the greater good of the Catholic Church.
Here are excerpts of the letter, in which Francis asks Wuerl to remain on in a temporary position until his successor is found. It was issued on Francis' letterhead, dated Oct. 12, written in Italian and signed with Francis' typical tiny signature at the end.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Portugal's defense chief quits amid arms theft case
Portugal's defense minister has resigned amid the legal and political fallout from last year's theft of weapons from the national armory.
World
The Latest: Fiancee urges Trump to help Saudi writer
The Latest on missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):
World
In El Salvador, slain archbishop long seen as saint
Bespectacled, smiling and with close-cropped hair, the late Archbishop Oscar Romero's visage gazes kindly from postage stamps, handmade busts on sale at the San Salvador cathedral, even from a huge black-dot mural on the side of the Foreign Ministry.
World
The Latest: Fiancee urges Trump to help Saudi writer
The Latest on trial of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of espionage and terror related charges(all times local):
World
Rights group criticizes US-led coalition for Raqqa deaths
The U.S.-led coalition's failure to adequately acknowledge and investigate civilian deaths in the Syrian city of Raqqa is "a slap in the face for survivors" trying to rebuild their lives a year after the offensive to oust the Islamic State group, a prominent rights group said Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.