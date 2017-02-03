ROCHESTER, Minn. — A former suburban Milwaukee police officer accused of killing two women and ditching their bodies in suitcases along a rural Wisconsin highway has pleaded guilty in the slaying of one of the women in Minnesota.

Fifty-five-year-old Steven Zelich of West Allis, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday for killing a woman at a Rochester hotel in 2013. KTTC-TV reports Zelich was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Zelich said he accidentally choked 37-year-old Laura Simonson of Farmington, Minnesota, to death during sex.

Simonson's ex-husband and four of her six children sat in the front row of the courtroom as Zelich was sentenced for the murder of their mother.

Some of Simonson's family members expressed disappointment that Zelich did not receive the maximum of 40 years. Her daughter told KTTC-TV that Zelich is "a monster that deserves the worst possible punishment."

Zelich has already been sentenced to 35 years in prison in Wisconsin in the 2012 death of 19-year-old Jenny Gamez, of Cottage Grove, Oregon. Authorities say he met both women online, choked them at hotels during sexual encounters and hid their bodies in suitcases.

Laura Simonson

Gamez, a 19-year-old college student, spent several days with Zelich at a hotel in Kenosha County, Wis., before he killed her in 2012. Gamez had never been officially reported missing in part because she had recently moved, and family and friends thought she had just fallen out of touch.

Zelich had long been a suspect in the disappearance of Simonson because police knew they had checked into a Rochester hotel together and Zelich left alone the next day. But when police searched Zelich’s apartment in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, they turned up no sign of Simonson.

By then, according to the criminal complaint, both bodies may have been in Zelich’s car.

Zelich will serve the Minnesota sentence after completing his Wisconsin sentence.