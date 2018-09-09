MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin transportation secretary is criticizing Gov. Scott Walker for suggesting the state could save money by declining to add lanes when it rebuilds roads.

Republican Mark Gottlieb says Walker has been "increasingly inaccurate" in describing Wisconsin's highway system.

Walker contends people may drive less in the future. But the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Gottlieb notes traffic has been increasing since the 2008 recession.

Walker campaign spokesman Austin Altenburg blamed former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle for shifting money from roads to schools. The funds Doyle and lawmakers transferred out of the transportation fund have since been paid back.

Gottlieb served as Walker's transportation secretary from 2011 to 2017. He's is the third former top aide to Walker to speak out against the Republican governor in recent months.