CHESTER, Va. — A former Virginia youth pastor was sentenced to 58 years in prison for killing his wife, stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend last Thanksgiving.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 59-year-old Christopher R. Gattis pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Investigators learned Gattis had issues with 58-year-old Jeanett L. Gattis' children. He didn't want 30-year-old Candice L. Kunze or her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, staying for long.
Following multiple arguments, Gattis' wife asked his adult nephew to hide a gun, saying she was afraid Gattis would use it.
He walked into their kitchen Thanksgiving night with a loaded pistol while his family played a board game and began firing.
Gattis initially told police he was threatened, saying "they all came after me."
All three died of gunshot wounds to the back.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.