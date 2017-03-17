



Cordarrelle Patterson is lobbying for Adrian Peterson to join the “dark side” and sign with the Oakland Raiders.

A tweet directed at Peterson just before 1 a.m. Friday morning read “Bruh come join the dark side … #RaiderNation.” By 8 a.m. CT it already had 700-plus retweets and nearly 1,200 likes.

Many of the 60-plus responses to Patterson’s idea were in favor of Peterson following his former Vikings teammate to Oakland.

One fan wrote, “I jumped on the AP bandwagon, I’m down with it. … He would look good in silver and black.” Another Raiders fan tweeted “He’ll dominate behind that O-line. Stay fresh all year, too.”

The Vikings signed former Raiders running back Latavius Murray Thursday and general manager Rick Spielman confirmed Peterson would not return after 10 years with the franchise.

Patterson signed a two-year contract with Oakland on Tuesday and is soaking in all the love he is feeling from the new fan base, something he would like to share with Peterson.

“I’ve heard, ‘Stay away from the fans over there,’ so, you know, I’m blessed to be a part of them now,” Patterson told media in a conference call this week.

“Since I joined the team, it seemed like 30 seconds and like my phone was blowing up on Twitter and Instagram with all the Raiders fans, ‘Glad to have you,’ ‘Welcome to the Black Side’ and everything. Raider Nation, baby. So, like I said, I’m excited man. My whole family is excited and I’m just ready to start a new journey.”

The Raiders have emerged as one of the most logical landing spots for Peterson since the Vikings signed Murray. Patterson’s campaign could be the little extra nudge Peterson needs to join his former teammate in Oakland.

Both Patterson, who spent four seasons with the Vikings, and Peterson are former first-round draft picks and have multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

