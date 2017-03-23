When Matt Kalil signed as a free agent with Carolina a couple weeks ago, joining forces with his brother, Ryan, there was some Twitter hilarity that ensued.

Ryan posted a couple of funny images, including a GIF from the movie “Stepbrothers.”

The brothers were on recently with Rich Eisen, who complimented Ryan on the amusing tweets. But when the conversation about Twitter turned to Matt, the message was a little different.

“You’re not even on Twitter, are you Matt?” Eisen asked the younger of the two brothers.

“After playing in Minnesota, I just got rid of my Twitter,” Matt replied, drawing some laughs that were real yet uncomfortable. “I was harassed left and right.”

Matt Kalil used to be on Twitter under the @mattkalil handle — at least according to this list the Vikings put out at one time — but it’s safe to say things got ugly as his play with the Vikings regressed (and the confrontations weren’t limited to social media).

Ryan teased his brother that “some guys can handle it and some guys can’t,” but he later said that during some season he deletes the Twitter app to avoid dealing with fans.

“Players read that stuff,” Ryan said.

Matt declared that he’s “off the grid,” though he did say he has a private Instagram account. It doesn’t sound like he plans to rejoin Twitter anytime soon, though.

Here’s the full segment: