For the second consecutive year, former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The five-time first-team All-Pro, who earned three of those honors in Minnesota, joins 14 other modern-era finalists on the list announced by the Hall on Thursday.

Joining the list in their first year of eligibility are safety Ed Reed, tight end Tony Gonzalez and cornerback Champ Bailey. Meanwhile, two others — defensive lineman Richard Seymour and coach Tom Flores — are finalists for the first time.

The 6-4, 315-pound Hutchinson was the 17th overall draft pick of the Seahawks in 2001. He helped Shaun Alexander rush for a team-record 1,880 yards, score a then-NFL-record 28 touchdowns and win NFL MVP in 2005.

After helping Seattle to Super Bowl XL during the 2005 season, Hutchinson joined the Vikings via free agency. He helped Adrian Peterson become the first Viking to lead the league in rushing when Peterson ran for 1,760 yards in 2008.

A year later, Hutchinson helped Brett Favre lead the Vikings to the NFC title game. Hutchinson left Minnesota after the 2011 season and played one year for the Titans.

Other modern-era finalists are safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch; offensive tackle Tony Boselli; receiver Isaac Bruce; coach Don Coryell; guard Alan Faneca; running back Edgerrin James; cornerback Ty Law; and center Kevin Mawae.

The Hall's 48 selectors also will consider senior finalist Johnny Robinson, a safety for the AFL's Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs, and contributor finalists Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

The selection committee will meet Feb. 2 in Atlanta to choose the Class of 2019 and can select no more than five modern era players.

Hutchinson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is in his second year of eligibility. And, like last year, he's in a logjam with two other interior offensive linemen, both of whom have waited longer.

Faneca is in his fourth year of eligibility and has one more first-team All-Pro honor (six) and two more Pro Bowls (nine). Mawae is in his fifth year of eligibility and has one fewer first-team All-Pro honor (three) and one more Pro Bowl (eight).