LONDON — A former Uruguayan diplomat has been sent to a secure psychiatric facility for killing his London neighbor after a long-running dispute.

Enrique Facelli, who spent 18 years as cultural attache at Uruguay's London embassy, was charged with the murder of Julian Aubrey, who lived in the same apartment building.

Prosecutors say Facelli stabbed the 55-year-old Aubrey 22 times in October 2017 after suffering delusions that his neighbor, a respected gay-rights campaigner, was a devil worshipper who wanted to kill him. Two psychiatric reports found that 49-year-old Facelli was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Facelli denied murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

At London's Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, judge Anthony Leonard sentenced Facelli to an indefinite period of detention in a hospital.