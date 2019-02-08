LARAMIE, Wyo. — A former University of Wyoming defensive end faces a sex assault charge stemming from an off-campus encounter a day after the team's last game of the season.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that a case against former player Carl Granderson was filed in Albany County Circuit Court this week.

The case follows an investigation by Laramie police into allegations occurring on Nov. 25.

Officials say court records on the case cannot be released until Granderson is charged in district court.

An attempt to reach an attorney for Granderson on Thursday night was unsuccessful.

Coach Craig Bohl says in statement released by the university that the allegations against Granderson are "serious" and "troubling."

The NFL draft prospect graduated from the university in December.