NORMAN, Okla. — Two former University of Oklahoma students are publicly apologizing for their involvement in a video in which one of the women wore black face paint and used a racial epithet.

The university released statements Tuesday from former students Frances Ford and Olivia Urban. Urban called the video "the most regrettable decision of my life" and says there's no excuse for such behavior "in private or public." Ford says the video was "insensitive and irresponsible."

The school says the apologies were sent to the Office of University Community on Saturday, a day after the video surfaced . University President James Gallogly announced Monday that both women had voluntarily withdrawn from campus.

A student rally is planned for Tuesday.

The university severed ties with a fraternity in 2015 after several members took part in a chant caught on video that referenced lynching.