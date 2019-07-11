KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed concern over risks of monsoon floods threatening the lives of Rohingya refugees in sprawling camps in Bangladesh.
Ban visited the Kutupalong camp on Wednesday in the southern coastal district of Cox's Bazar where more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have fled military-backed persecution in their home country.
Ban says, "I am deeply saddened and dismayed by what I have seen here."
UNICEF says thousands of Rohingya children and families living in the camps are at risk from flooding and landslides.
