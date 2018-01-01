– During the summer of 2016, in the weeks after a sexual harassment scandal broke at Fox News, daytime anchor Harris Faulkner said she’d look around a conference room during meetings and wonder about her female colleagues.

“Are there victims here?” she would ask herself. “How do I be part of a culture that can survive this?”

Nearly 18 months later, the channel has more than survived, finishing 2017 as the most watched cable network for the second straight year despite losing its top-rated prime-time personality, Bill O’Reilly. And Faulkner has kept her eye on how the network was going to make good on a stated commitment to improve diversity and conditions for the women who work there.

“Were there days when I wanted to walk away? Yeah, especially when people judged me in public in front of my children. But I didn’t, and I’m glad that I haven’t,” said Faulkner, who was an anchor at KSTP-TV (Channel 5) in the Twin Cities before joining Fox News in 2005.

With its polarizing conservative personalities, Fox News can stir enough passion that strangers who recognize Faulkner on the street will ask her how she can work there after the harassment allegations were revealed.

But Faulkner believed she could be “part of the solution.” On Oct. 2, she became one of five solo women who now host their own daily hours on Fox News. (A year ago, there were only two, including Megyn Kelly, who left for NBC.) She is also the only black woman with a daily program on one of the three major cable news channels.

Rising ratings

As one of the commentary-free anchors who puts the “news” in Fox News, Faulkner juggles guest interviews and breaking stories with no-nonsense precision during the midday hours when an off-the-cuff comment by President Donald Trump can shift the national conversation.

Watched by an average of 1.6 million viewers, “Outnumbered Overtime” has lifted the ratings for the noontime slot and has an 82 percent advantage over CNN and a 78 percent lead over MSNBC. Faulkner also remains a co-host of “Outnumbered,” the talk show that precedes it, which also leads its competition by a wide margin.

Lately, the “Outnumbered” circle has been discussing the sexual misconduct allegations of news personalities at other networks and members of Congress. Faulkner makes a point of reminding her co-hosts that Fox News has dealt with the same issues.

“We can’t talk about it like it didn’t happen in our own halls to some degree,” she said.

Faulkner, 52, said she has seen signs of a transformation since former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and other executives left. She cites a human resources department that has doubled in size, and access to outside legal counsel.

The fear of retaliation for speaking out has also abated, she said. “If I get stopped in the hallway and somebody sees me talking about this, I don’t need to feel like I need to go, ‘Uh-oh. Shhhh.’ ”

She did not become a part of a racial discrimination suit filed by former and current black employees in April that has since gone to arbitration. She said she was not asked to be a part of it, nor did she want to be.

“You can’t change anything from the kitchen or inside of the courtroom,” she said. “I’ve been black my whole career. I’ve had people say just all sorts of inappropriate things.”

Kool-Aid comment

For Faulkner, that included a 2015 holiday cooking segment on “Fox & Friends” in which she prepared her mother’s peach cobbler recipe with her then-8-year-old daughter, Bella, at her side. In a scene that went viral, “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Faulkner if she served Kool-Aid at her meals. “Do I do what?” Faulkner asked.

He asked a second time, and Faulkner said, “No, I don’t make Kool-Aid,” then went back to the demonstration.

She said she decided to stay focused on the task at hand. She did not want Kilmeade’s use of a racial stereotype to spoil the experience for her daughter and the viewing audience.

“I processed in that moment who I needed to be as a mother in front of millions of people,” she said. “I can’t make the moment all about the color of my skin, whether someone makes an inappropriate comment or not. I still feel like there are people watching me with the idea that it’s aspirational to make your dreams come true.”

A YouTube clip of the exchange received 1 million views. Then she saw Larry Wilmore dissect it in a bit on his Comedy Central show that highlighted the face of Faulkner’s daughter.

Her two phones lit up with calls from friends who’d watched. Her daughter was asked about it by classmates. After giving Kilmeade the benefit of the doubt, she decided she needed to discuss the “Fox & Friends” exchange with him.

“I went to his office,” she said. “We sat. He said, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I want you to know I have no idea what it really means, blah, blah, blah.’ By the end of the conversation, I apologized. He said, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ I said, ‘Because I need to hear the words “I’m sorry” right now.’

“So we moved on. What I learned is that if we let it, it will divide us completely. But it was very costly to stick through that moment so that the people around me could learn about [perseverance] and forgiveness. If he came to me this day and apologized, I would accept it.”

Faulkner has seen the rewards of gutting it out. Early in her career, she was stalked by a man for five years. But during her time in the Twin Cities, she met Tony Berlin, a PR executive who was then a reporter for WCCO-TV (Channel 4). He became her husband and father of her two daughters.

Faulkner’s willingness to stick with a mission through adversity is rooted in her background as a military brat. Her father was an Army pilot who did two tours in Vietnam. His influence is strong in her life.

“You have to be resilient,” she said. “Don’t cut and run.”