Former Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has been off to a hot start with the Dodgers since being traded two weeks ago, but on Monday he had to leave in the late innings of a 5-2 loss to the Giants with dizziness.

According to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, a subsequent electrocardiogram (EKG) — a test that measures the electrical activity of a person’s heartbeat — revealed abnormalities.

Dozier will reportedly undergo more testing, per MLB.com. The news comes just a few days after Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the disabled list with an irregular heartbeat.

Dozier is hitting .282 and has a whopping 1.018 OPS in 12 games since the trade. He’s been an extremely durable player, appearing in at least 147 games each of the past five seasons with the Twins.