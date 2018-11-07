HOUSTON — Disgraced former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman will serve 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to bilk at least $775,000 from conservative foundations that intended the donations for charities and voter education.
Stockman was convicted in April on 23 of 24 counts, including mail and wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He was sentenced Wednesday in Houston.
Prosecutors say the 61-year-old Republican misused the donations for personal and political use.
Two aides who pleaded guilty in the scam have yet to be sentenced.
Stockman served in the U.S. House from 1995 until 1997, and from 2013 until 2015. He failed in his 2014 bid for the U.S. Senate.
