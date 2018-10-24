HOLMDEL, N.J. — A former New Jersey school superintendent has admitted he defecated in a public area while running at another high school's track and field complex.

Authorities had accused Thomas Tramaglini of repeatedly defecating on the Holmdel High School track. But at a municipal court hearing Wednesday, he only admitted to defecating under the high school's bleachers.

Tramaglini will have to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

His attorney, Matthew Adams, told NJ Advance Media his client suffers from a medical condition that affects his bowel movements when he runs. Adams also disputed police accounts that Tramaglini had defecated at the track on a daily basis.

Tramaglini was the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district before he was charged in April. He eventually resigned after reaching a separation agreement with the district.