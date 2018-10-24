HOLMDEL, N.J. — A former New Jersey school superintendent has admitted he defecated in a public area while running at another high school's track and field complex.
Authorities had accused Thomas Tramaglini of repeatedly defecating on the Holmdel High School track. But at a municipal court hearing Wednesday, he only admitted to defecating under the high school's bleachers.
Tramaglini will have to pay a $500 fine and court costs.
His attorney, Matthew Adams, told NJ Advance Media his client suffers from a medical condition that affects his bowel movements when he runs. Adams also disputed police accounts that Tramaglini had defecated at the track on a daily basis.
Tramaglini was the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district before he was charged in April. He eventually resigned after reaching a separation agreement with the district.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.