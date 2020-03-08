– Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former U.S. and British spies for secretive intelligence-gathering operations that included infiltrating Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda, according to interviews and documents.

One of the former spies, an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, helped run a 2017 operation to copy files and record conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s largest teachers unions. Seddon directed an undercover operative to secretly tape the union’s local leaders to try to gather information that could be made public to damage the organization, documents show.

Using a different alias the next year, the same undercover operative infiltrated the congressional campaign of Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer who went on to win an important U.S. House seat from Virginia as a Democrat. The campaign discovered the operative and fired her.

Both operations were run by Project Veritas, a conservative group that has gained attention using hidden cameras and microphones for sting operations on news organizations, Democratic politicians and liberal advocacy groups. Seddon’s role in the teachers union operation — detailed in internal Project Veritas e-mails that have emerged from the discovery process of a court battle between the group and the union — has not previously been reported, nor has Prince’s role in recruiting Seddon for the group’s activities.

Both Project Veritas and Prince have ties to President Donald Trump’s aides and family. Whether any Trump administration officials or Trump advisers were involved, even tacitly, is unclear. But the effort is a glimpse of a vigorous private campaign to try to undermine political groups or individuals perceived to be in opposition to Trump’s agenda.

Prince, the former head of Blackwater Worldwide and the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has at times served as an informal adviser to Trump administration officials.

Prince appears to have become interested in using former spies to train Project Veritas operatives in espionage tactics sometime during the 2016 presidential campaign. Reaching out to several intelligence veterans — and occasionally using Seddon to make the pitch — Prince said he wanted the Project Veritas employees to learn skills like how to recruit sources and how to conduct clandestine recordings, among other ­surveillance techniques.

James O’Keefe, the head of Project Veritas, declined to answer detailed questions about Prince, Seddon and other topics, but he called his group a “proud independent news organization” that is involved in dozens of investigations.

Prince is under investigation by the Justice Department over whether he lied to a congressional committee examining Russian interference in the 2016 election, and for possible violations of U.S. export laws.

Once a small operation run on a shoestring budget, Project Veritas in recent years has had a surge in donations from both private donors and conservative foundations.

As education secretary, DeVos has been a vocal critic of teachers unions, saying in 2018 that they have a “stranglehold” over politicians at the federal and state levels.

AFT Michigan sued Project Veritas in federal court, alleging trespassing, eavesdropping and other offenses. The teachers union is asking for more than $3 million in damages, accusing the group of being a “vigilante organization which claims to be dedicated to exposing corruption. It is, instead, an entity dedicated to a specific political agenda.”