CANBERRA, Australia — Former soldier David Hurley has been sworn in as Australia's governor-general a day before Parliament resumes for the first time since the May election.
Hurley represents Queen Elizabeth II, who is Australia's constitution head of state.
He will officiate on Tuesday when Parliament resumes for the first time since Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government was elected to a third three-year term.
Hurley was most recently the British monarch's representative in New South Wales, where he spent five years as state governor based in Sydney.
