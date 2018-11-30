MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly a year after he resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid sexual misconduct allegations, Al Franken is testing whether he can make a comeback in the #MeToo era.

The former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman released a podcast on health care this week, saying he's experimenting with ways to make his voice heard. It came out just days after a heartfelt Thanksgiving Day Facebook post in which he said he's not running for anything, but mused how much he misses "being in the fight every day."

Longtime friend Norm Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute says he's had discussions with Franken recently about how Franken might play a role in public life going forward. He says Franken is "moving cautiously, deliberately and with some humility" to find his voice again.