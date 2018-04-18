RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in the case of Irek Hamidullin, who led the attack on behalf of the Taliban and an allied terrorist organization, the Haqqani Network.
Hamidullin's lawyer argued he was a solider, not a criminal, and was entitled to protections as a prisoner of war until a military tribunal determined his status.
But a three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed with the Justice Department's argument that he was not entitled to combatant immunity.
