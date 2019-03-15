NASHUA, N.H. — The top strategist for Sen. Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign is working for a likely Republican challenger to President Donald Trump.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld told The Associated Press on Friday that Stuart Stevens is his general consultant as he explores a primary bid against Trump. Stevens joins former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman Jennifer Horn, who is working as an adviser to Weld's possible campaign.

Weld formed a presidential exploratory committee in February. He said Friday that he'd make a final decision on challenging Trump in late April or early May.

Weld was the Libertarian Party's 2016 nominee for vice president. He faces an uphill challenge in defeating Trump, who remains popular among Republicans. New Hampshire Republican leaders have criticized Weld's potential campaign.

A Romney representative declined to comment.