HOUSTON — Prosecutors have charged a former Rice University football player with selling the drugs that a current player fatally overdosed on earlier this year.
Twenty-five-year-old Stuart Michael Mouchantaf was being held Friday in the Harris County jail in Houston on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
The county district attorney's office says in a news release that 21-year-old Blain Padgett thought he was buying hydrocodone from Mouchantaf but actually received pills containing carfentanil, which was originally made as an elephant tranquilizer and is so potent that a lethal dose could be invisible to the human eye.
Padgett, a defensive lineman, was found dead in March by other players after he missed practice.
Online jail records don't indicate whether Mouchantaf has a lawyer yet. His bond was set at $250,000.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.