DETROIT — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell has suggested to his followers on Twitter that he may be released from a Detroit-area hospital Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.
The 92-year-old Dingell posted an update Monday saying , "The only internet rumor I care about right now is the breaking news that I could be released from the hospital as early as tomorrow."
Dingell is recovering from a heart attack he suffered Sept. 17 . He's the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.
The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn't run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife, Debbie Dingell.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.