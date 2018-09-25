DETROIT — Former longtime Rep. John Dingell is out of a Detroit-area hospital eight days after suffering a heart attack.
The 92-year-old former congressman was released Tuesday. His wife, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, said he had been released in a statement that also confirmed he had suffered a mild heart attack on Sept. 17. She said wins over the weekend by both the University of Michigan football team and the Detroit Lions "greatly contributed to his healing."
John Dingell is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn't run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Trump challenges UN, boasting of America's go-it-alone might
President Donald Trump poured scorn on the "ideology of globalism" and heaped praise on his own administration's achievements Tuesday in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly that drew headshakes and even mocking laughter from his audience of fellow world leaders.
National
Higher interest rates and oil prices send US stocks lower
Major U.S. indexes finished mostly lower Tuesday as rising interest rates hurt stocks that pay big dividends and higher oil prices pushed transportation and shipping companies lower. The S&P 500 index fell for the third day in a row.
Politics
Star Tribune sues to unseal Ellison's divorce records
Ellison, the Democratic candidate for Minnesota attorney general who has been accused by ex-girlfriend of abuse, was divorced in 2012.
Local
Audit finds state overcharged for some vehicle registrations
The Legislative Auditor released a report calling the overcharges "significant" and says owners of similar vehicles were charged "different tax amounts."
National
Hearing on Kavanaugh allegations puts #MeToo to the test
No matter what ultimately happens to Brett Kavanaugh and the women who accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct, the Senate hearing on the allegations will offer a historic test of the #MeToo movement, which began only a year ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.