SAN FRANCISCO — Former Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith on Tuesday surrendered to police who said he is a suspect in a domestic violence incident reported three days earlier.
Smith was booked on four misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and related counts and released on $30,000 bail from San Francisco County Jail.
San Francisco police had been looking for Smith since he fled a home Saturday night after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident.
Jail records don't show if he is represented by an attorney.
The Raiders released Smith on Monday.
He had been on the suspended list since late 2015 for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
Mayor Megan Barry, a one-time rising star in the Democratic Party with big plans to remake Nashville, resigned Tuesday after pleading guilty to cheating the city out of thousands of dollars to carry on an affair with her bodyguard.
Celebrities
C.J.: The media are racist and exclusionary, says retired New York Times sports columnist
Award-winning sports columnist William C. Rhoden picked the wrong off-the-beaten-path spot for our interview, so there is no video. A columnist for ESPN’s theundefeated.com…
Variety
Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the first person to amass a fortune surpassing $100 billion in Forbes magazine's annual ranking of the world's moguls.
Variety
Center of cheese universe returns to Wisconsin
Two years after a Wisconsin cheese captured top honors, the World Championship Cheese Contest is back for another round.
National
Washington is latest in handful of states to ban bump stocks
Spurred by last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington on Tuesday became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.