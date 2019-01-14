PHOENIX — The owner of a long term care facility in Arizona where a patient in a vegetative state was impregnated in a sexual assault has hired metro Phoenix's former longtime top prosecutor to review circumstances that led up to the rape.

Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley says Monday that the review he will conduct for Hacienda HealthCare will focus on procedures and management practices to ensure future patients don't suffer harm.

His review will occur as police examine who is responsible for the sexual assault.

The 29-year-old victim has been in a vegetative state since age 3 after a near drowning.

She gave birth Dec. 29.

Romley is known for leading a team of prosecutors who pressed cases against Catholic priests in a sex abuse scandal about 15 years ago.