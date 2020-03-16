– A former Roman Catholic priest in France was convicted and sentenced Monday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of Boy Scouts several decades ago, in a case that embroiled a top cardinal in the country's growing reckoning with clerical sexual abuse.

The former priest, Bernard Preynat, 75, was found guilty by a court in Lyon, according to his lawyer, Frédéric Doyez. Prosecutors had asked for an eight-year sentence, slightly less than the maximum 10 years for such offenses.

The hearing for the verdict was held behind closed doors after French authorities enforced restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pierre Emmanuel Germain-Thill, one of Preynat's victims, told Agence France-Presse that the sentence was "correct" given the former priest's age.

"I am very relieved by this ruling," Germain-Thill said. "We want to turn the page of this affair and continue to build our lives."

Doyez, the lawyer, said in an e-mail that he was considering an appeal but that it was ultimately Preynat's decision. Under French law, Preynat has 10 days to appeal the conviction.

Preynat was accused of using his position as a Boy Scout leader to sexually abuse dozens of boys from the 1970s to the 1990s. A church tribunal pronounced him guilty of the abuse last year and stripped him of his clerical status.

At the criminal trial, held in January, Preynat admitted to some of the abuse and asked for forgiveness, testifying that as a scout chaplain he had abused as many as two boys "almost every weekend" and as many as four or five a week on camp outings — although he said he did not remember some of the specific acts that the victims accused him of.

"For me, at the time, I was not committing acts of sexual assault but caresses, cuddles," Preynat said at trial, according to news reports. "I was wrong."

Many of the accusations against Preynat were past the statute of limitations, and only a few of victims were plaintiffs. But the case against him, which first emerged in 2015, led to a much wider indictment in France of the Catholic Church's culture of silence about sexual abuse allegations.

Attention quickly focused on Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, then the archbishop of Lyon — one of France's highest-ranking clergymen.

Although the abuse occurred before Barbarin was appointed to his post in the Lyon Diocese in 2002, some of Preynat's victims accused the cardinal of having failed to report the allegations to authorities when they were brought to his attention. During his trial, Preynat testified that senior church officials had been aware of the abuse but had done nothing to remove him from office.

Barbarin later acknowledged that he had heard about the abuse as early as 2010, but he said that he had personally questioned Preynat at the time and had left him in office after receiving assurances that no abuse had occurred since 1991.