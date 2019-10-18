A $5 lottery ticket cost the former postmaster of Winona her career and her reputation.

Sherri Jo Genkinger, 58, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and 80 hours of community service for destroying mail. And she must pay restitution of $5 to the former police officer who complained that a greeting card and lottery ticket he'd sent to his brother had gone missing. The lottery confirmed that the ticket had been cashed, and surveillance video led to Genkinger's arrest.

Investigators with the U.S. Inspector General's Office found 1,300 pieces of undelivered mail and a bag of "apparently shredded greeting cards" located in Genkinger's office after she was relieved of her duties last October. She admitted that she had opened the mail "less than a dozen times" and had taken an unspecified amount of cash.

Genkinger, of Galesville, Wis., had no prior criminal history, rarely drinks, doesn't take illegal drugs and had no prior history of problems in her 20 years with the Post Office, her attorney, Douglas Micko wrote in court papers. She suggested that work stress led her to start destroying mail.

As postmaster, Genkinger oversaw 63 employees and made about $6,000 a month.

In May 2018, a retired police officer who had experience investigating complaints about missing mail decided to look into some complaints he'd heard about undelivered mail from students at Winona State University. He sent his brother a greeting card containing the $5 winning lottery ticket inside. When Genkinger cashed it, she sprung the trap.

When confronted by investigators, prosecutors wrote, "Genkinger recalled finding gift cards, she clarified that she most often found nothing and had only ever taken cash for herself." She said she typically shredded the greeting cards she opened. In a written statement, Genkinger offered no explanation for her conduct and said she hoped to keep her job.

After her sentencing, John D. Masters, special agent in charge of the western area field office for the postal service inspector general's office, issued a statement saying mail theft by a postal service employee is "a very serious matter."

"Unfortunately, Ms. Genkinger decided to betray the public's trust and steal mail from postal customers. Today's sentence sends a clear message that mail theft is a federal crime and carries serious consequences."

Genkinger eventually got a new job at a furniture store. She works reasonable hours and has time on the weekends to spend with her longtime partner going on motorcycle excursions, Micko said.

"Since leaving the post office and having a dramatic change in lifestyle, not only has she been more relaxed and easygoing but she has been an overall better person," Micko said.