WORCESTER, Mass. — A former U.S. Postal Service worker from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to stealing about $82,000 worth of postage stamps and selling some online at discounted rates.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that 58-year-old David Fors, of Holden, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to three counts of mail fraud.
Prosecutors say the thefts began in 2012.
Surveillance cameras caught Fors, a mail processing clerk at a Worcester post office, pilfering packages of stamps meant for retail sale.
Undercover postal inspectors also bought stamps at below face value from Fors on eBay.
Under a plea deal, Fors will not serve prison time, but instead serve two years of probation, including a period of home confinement, and will be required to pay restitution and fines. Sentencing is in November.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.